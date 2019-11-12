Scoop: Coming Up on HIS DARK MATERIALS on HBO, 11/18-12/2

HIS DARK MATERIALS is produced by Bad Wolf and New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Executive producing the series are: Dan McCulloch, Jane Tranter, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper, Otto Bathurst; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving and Piers Wenger for BBC One.



Episode 3: " The Spies"

Debut date: MONDAY, NOV. 18 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Following her kidnapping, Lyra (Dafne Keen) falls in with a new group, but struggles to know who to trust.

Written by Jack Thorne; directed by Dawn Shadforth.



Episode 4: " Armour"

Debut date: MONDAY, NOV. 25 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Arriving North, Lyra (Dafne Keen) seeks allies in the witches, an aeronaut and an armored bear.

Written by Jack Thorne; directed by Otto Bathurst.



Episode 5: " The Lost Boy"

Debut date: MONDAY, DEC. 2 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

The alethiometer sends Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Iorek (Joe Tandberg) on a new path, leading to a shocking but vital clue.

Written by Jack Thorne; directed by Otto Bathurst.





