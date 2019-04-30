Scoop: Coming Up This May On VEEP on HBO

Season 7, episode 6: "Oslo"

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 5 (10:50-11:25 p.m. ET/PT) Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) tries to arrange a meeting via her Finnish contact, Minna (Sally Phillips). Gary (Tony Hale) helps Catherine (Sarah Sutherland) plan a big event. Jonah (Timothy C. Simons) and Amy (Anna Chlumsky) push an anti-vax message in Pennsylvania. Mike (Matt Walsh) finds a new home. Richard (Sam Richardson) may have an enemy.

Written by Steve Hely & Ian Maxtone-Graham & Dan O'Keefe & Dan Mintz; directed by Brad Hall.



Season 7, episode 7: "Veep" (series finale)

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 12 (10:50-11:40 p.m. ET/PT)

The nominating fight between Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and her rivals reaches its climax, as their race comes to a historic finish.

Written by David Mandel; directed by David Mandel.



VEEP is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals.



VEEP was created by Armando Iannucci; executive produced by David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck.

Image courtesy of HBO





