Science Channel Announces New Season of UNEARTHED

Science Channel's signature archaeology series that digs up the deepest secrets of history's great civilizations, UNEARTHED, is returning with new episodes beginning Sunday, November 3 at 9 p.m. More than just scientific investigations, the series uses explosive animation to unearth the hidden stories of iconic monuments and tackles the mysteries behind them. Among the sites explored during the new season are the Tower of Babel, in which the UNEARTHED was granted unique access to rarely seen sites in Iraq.

Kicking off this season is an in-depth look at the lost ancient Egyptian city of Armana. This mysterious place buried deep in the desert was once a sprawling metropolis and home to Egypt's most famous rulers, Queen Nefertiti and King Tut. Why and how did it just vanish? Today investigators journey deep inside ancient tombs to unlock the long-lost secrets of one of the darkest chapters in Egyptian history.

Other sites getting the UNEARTHED treatment this season are Hitler's Secret Bunker, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Lost City of Troy and Mount Rushmore.

UNEARTHED is produced for Science Channel by Windfall Films. For Windfall Films, Carlo Massarella, Rob Hartel and John Fothergill are the Executive Producers, James Franklin and Charlie Smith are the Series Producers. For Science Channel, Neil Laird is executive producer.





