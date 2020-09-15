Sarah Snook Will Lead New PERSUASION Adaptation

The film is an adaptation of the Jane Austen novel.

Deadline reports that Sarah Snook has joined the cast of an upcoming adaptation of Jane Austen's "Persuasion."

Mahalia Belo is directing will direct the project, with producers Alison Own and Debra Hayward. Jessica Swale adapts the script.

The book is the story of Anne Elliot (Snook) who, many years after refusing THE PROPOSAL of young naval officer Frederick Wentworth, finds herself navigating the waters of English society when Wentworth returns from war a wealthy and decorated Captain. As Anne ponders missed opportunities, she must consider her own regrets and unwavering, possibly unrequited love.

Snook is best known for her role on "Succession." She also stars in "Pieces of a Woman," co-starring Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby.

Read the original story on Deadline.

