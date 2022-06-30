Sarah Hyland to Host Peacock's New Version of LOVE ISLAND USA

Peacock has announced actress Sarah Hyland (Modern Family) as the Host of the streamer's highly anticipated adaptation of the global hit phenomenon, LOVE ISLAND USA. Peacock's new season premieres July 19th with 6 episode drops per week.

Sarah Hyland, best known for her starring role as 'Haley Dunphy' on Golden Globe and 5-consecutive Emmy-award winning hit ABC comedy series "Modern Family," is a true triple threat. A Native New Yorker, Hyland has been working in film and television since she was four years old. She made her debut in Howard Stern's "Private Parts," and at the age of eight landed the role of Molly in ABC's "Annie."

Other credits include: "The Audrey Hepburn Story," "Falcone," "Geek Charming," "Struck by Lightning," "Scary Movie 5," "Bonnie and Clyde: Dead and Alive" and "XOXO." Additional guest appearances include: "Touched by an Angel," "Law & Order" and "Law & Order: SVU" and "Lipstick Jungle." Hyland will also be starring in Peacock's highly-anticipated upcoming comedy series, "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" (11/23). Hyland is represented by WME, Richard Konigsberg, The Lede Company and JSSK.

In addition to announcing their LOVE ISLAND USA host, Peacock also released the first trailer for the series, depicting a sexier, cheekier US version of the show. This new season will push boundaries like never before with unpredictable twists and turns and unexpected surprises, creating the ultimate recipe for Summer fun - only on Peacock.

Peacock Original LOVE ISLAND USA, from ITV Entertainment, will be hotter than ever as Islanders couple up in new surroundings where challenges will excite and bombshells will be dropped. Throughout their stay, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or "recouple" with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.

Fan favorite UK comedian Iain Stirling will continue his role as narrator marking this new season on Peacock as the first time Iain lends his iconic voice to the US version of LOVE ISLAND. Filming on the California coast, LOVE ISLAND USA is an unscripted reality romance and competition series where sexy singles go on a search for love while living together in a beautiful villa.

The US version of LOVE ISLAND is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. Andy Cadman, who executive produced five seasons and more than 200 episodes of LOVE ISLAND in the UK, has joined LOVE ISLAND USA as co-showrunner, alongside Ben Thursby-Palmer and Mike Espinosa.

Cast to be announced at a later date.

David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Andy Cadman and Mike Espinosa serve as executive producers, alongside Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios.

Watch the trailer for the new season here: