Sandra Bullock Will Star in Untitled Netflix Drama

Variety reports that Sandra Bullock will return to Netflix in an upcoming drama from director Nora Fingscheidt. Christopher McQuarrie ("Mission Impossible: Fallout") penned the script.

The film, which is currently untitled, will detail a LIFE AFTER imprisonment.

Bullock plays a woman released from prison after serving time for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from her former friends and peers, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.

Bullock's last Netflix film was "Bird Box." She is known for performances in "Gravity," "The Blind Side," "Miss Congeniality," "The Proposal," and many more.

Fingschedit made her directorial debut with "Systemsprenger" ("System Crasher").

Read the original story on Variety.





