Samuel L. Jackson Will Voice Amazon's Alexa

Variety reports that actor Samuel L. Jackson will provide a new voice option for Amazon Alexa. He will be the first celebrity to do so, with more guest voices being added starting in 2020.

Questions you'll be able to ask include "Alexa, ask Samuel L. Jackson where he is from"; "Alexa, ask Sam to wake me up at 7 a.m."; "Alexa, ask Sam Jackson to sing happy birthday." You'll also be able to decide whether or not you want him to use explicit language.

Alexa has previously had celebrity morning greetings, including ones from singer Ed Sheeran.

Samuel L Jackson is an American actor and film producer. He rose to fame in the early 1990s with films such as Goodfellas (1990), Jungle Fever (1991), Patriot Games (1992), Amos & Andrew (1993), True Romance (1993), Jurassic Park (1993) and his collaborations with director Quentin Tarantino including Pulp Fiction (1994), Jackie Brown (1997), Django Unchained (2012), and The Hateful Eight (2015).



Jackson has appeared in over 100 films, including Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), A Time to Kill (1996), The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996), The Negotiator (1998), Deep Blue Sea (1998), Unbreakable (2000), Shaft (2000), xXx (2002), Snakes on a Plane (2006), Kong: Skull Island (2017) and the Star Wars prequel trilogy (1999â€"2005).



His likeness was used for the Ultimate version of the Marvel Comics character Nick Fury. He has also played Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films Iron Man (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), Thor (2011), Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018), as well as the TV show Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D..



Jackson has provided his voice to several animated films, television series and video games, including the roles of Lucius Best / Frozone in Pixar Animation Studios' films The Incredibles (2004) and Incredibles 2 (2018), Mace Windu in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008), Afro Samurai in the anime television series Afro Samurai (2007), and Frank Tenpenny in the video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004).





