Sabrina Carpenter to Star in Film Adaptation of THE DISTANCE FROM ME TO YOU

Cartel Entertainment, a full-service management and production company, has optioned the rights to Marina Gessner's bestselling young adult novel "The Distance From Me to You" with multi-album recording artist and actress Sabrina Carpenter (Short History of the Long Road, Netflix's Tall Girl, The Hate U Give) attached to produce and star. The upcoming film project will be executive produced by Stan Spry, Jeff Holland and Drew Brown for Cartel Entertainment alongside Danielle Fishel (Boy Meets World).

Described as "Wild" meets "Endless Love", Gessner's "The Distance From Me to You" (Penguin Books) is an unexpected romance that turns into a thrilling race for survival when two teens meet, fall in love, and get lost on the majestic but treacherous Appalachian Trail. A multilayered, feminist coming-of-age story, "The Distance From Me to You" blends emotional teen romance with wilderness survival.

"Danielle and I have been in love with this book for a while and we've found the perfect star and partner to tell this story in Sabrina," commented Spry. "She's wildly talented and we're so excited take this journey with her bringing this epic story to the big screen."

Actress, singer, songwriter, designer and style icon, Sabrina Carpenter is currently starring in Short History of The Long Road, which recently premiered to rave reviews at the Tribeca Film Festival. Her new album Singular: Act 2 will be released later this summer. She can also be seen in Netflix's upcoming original high school comedy, Tall Girl. Other recent credits include breakout The Hate U Give and Girl Meets World. Carpenter is represented by Paradigm, Foundation Media Partners, Faculty, Shemarya and SGSB&C, LLP.





