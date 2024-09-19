Sabrina Carpenter Holiday Variety Music Special Coming to Netflix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



I’m watching laaaaate, ‘cause Sabrina’s on Netflix! Netflix has announced A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, a holiday variety music special, to stream exclusively on Netflix on Friday, December 6th at 9PM EST/ 6PM PST.

It’s a nonsense holiday and we’re so here for it. In this special with musical guests, pop icon Sabrina Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday EP fruitcake and other iconic chart-topping holiday covers. This special will also feature show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos.

“The holidays have always been so special to me,” said Sabrina Carpenter. “I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show - infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.”

The show is directed by Sam Wrench with Nikki Boellas serving as showrunner. Executive producers include Sabrina Carpenter; Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Simone Spira, and Kfir Goldberg for OBB; Bill Perlman and Janelle Lopez Genzink. Watch the announcement video!

About Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress and style icon. With her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold certifications, and performing to sold out crowds across the United States and internationally. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom through starring roles on television and film.

Sabrina had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival to rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for “Best Performance” at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Sabrina also executive produced and led the cast of Netflix’s Work It which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020.

In the same year, she made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls. Carpenter then starred in Justin Baldoni’s Warner Bros feature Clouds (Disney+). Most recently, she co-starred in the thriller film Emergency (Amazon Prime), which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Sabrina’s growing musical catalog encompasses multiple gold singles and acclaimed album releases. She is signed to Island Records, where she recently released a multitude of hit singles: “Skin,” “Skinny Dipping,” “Fast Times,” “Vicious,” and “Nonsense.” She debuted her acclaimed fifth studio album, emails i can’t send, which appeared on many “Best Of 2022” lists including Rolling Stone and Billboard.

Photo credit: Netflix

