SUPERNATURAL Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Week Long Marathon

The marathon begins Monday, September 14th.

Supernatural fans rejoice! Starting Monday September 14th, TNT will host a week long marathon of Supernatural to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the show.

Fans will have the opportunity to select their favorite episodes that they want to see by voting on TNT social platforms beginning September 1ST through September 4th.



In addition to fan favorite episodes, TNT will air cast favorite episodes like Crossroad Blues and Monster Movie.

But that's not all! Fans will get to see exclusive BTS footage from Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins. You won't want to miss it!

