STUBER Set Home Release Dates

Your ride is about to arrive, with Stuber coming home on Digital October 1 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD October 15.



Get ready for THE RIDE of your life in this high-speed buddy comedy fueled by huge laughs and nonstop action! When a mild-mannered driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani; "Silicon Valley") picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista; Guardians of the Galaxy) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, Stu is thrust into a harrowing ordeal in which he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.



Loaded with gut-busting laughs and visceral action that reframes the timeless buddy-comedy genre for modern audiences, the all-star cast includes Betty Gilpin ("GLOW"), Iko Uwais (The Raid: Redemption), Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite), Jimmy Tatro ("American Vandal"), Natalie Morales ("Abby's") and Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy). Bonus features include deleted scenes, a hilarious gag reel, audio commentary with director Michael Dowse (Goon) and Kumail Nanjiani and more!



STUBER 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital HD Bonus Features:

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Joke-O-Rama

Georgia Film Works

Audio Commentary by Michael Dowse and Kumail Nanjiani

Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

Sneak Peak









