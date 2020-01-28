STRIKE BACK Returns For Its Seventh And Final Season on February 14

The action-packed CineMax drama series STRIKE BACK will return for its seventh and final season FRIDAY, FEB. 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on CINEMAX.

The series will also be available on MAX GO, CineMax On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

Starring Warren Brown ("Luther," "The Dark Knight Rises"), Daniel MacPherson ("A Wrinkle in Time"), Alin Sumarwata ("Neighbours," "Burning Man"), Jamie Bamber ("Battlestar Galactica," "Monday Mornings"), Varada Sethu ("Now Your See Me 2"), and new cast members Alec Secăreanu ("God's Own Country," "Baptiste") and Ivana Miličević (CINEMAX's "Banshee," "Gotham"), STRIKE BACK follows the explosive escapades of Section 20, an elite, multinational, covert special ops team, as it spans the globe fighting a vast web of interconnected criminal and terrorist activity.

Upcoming episodes:

Season 7, Episode 1

Debut date: FRIDAY, FEB. 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

The members of covert antiterrorism unit Section 20 - Novin (Alin Sumarwata), Wyatt (Daniel MacPherson), Mac (Warren Brown) and Chetri (Varada Sethu) - are reunited by commanding officer Coltrane (Jamie Bamber) under the pretense of rescuing Dr. Helen McCluskey (Lucy Russell), a biochemist who's been taken as a hostage in Kosovo by the Albanian mafia. But as the apparent search-and-rescue escalates, a sinister conspiracy to cover up the development of the weaponized virus unfolds, and S20 must track down the stolen bioweapon before the Albanians use it for profit. The trail leads them to Venice, where mob boss Edon (Goran Bogdan) has arranged a meeting with a potential buyer. Meanwhile, Coltrane attempts to extract intelligence from Edon's driver Jovan (Tomi May) - whom he's convinced he's met before.

Written by Jack Lothian; directed by Paul Wilmshurst.

Season 7, Episode 2

Debut date: FRIDAY, FEB. 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

After catching wind of a feud brewing between Edon (Goran Bogdan) and his son Loric (Maxim Baldry), S20 launches a raid on their family business in hopes of extracting the location of the bioweapon from Loric, whose self-serving cooperation leads them to an exchange between Edon and jihadist brothers Zayef (Alec Secareanu) and Mahir (Bamshad Abedi-Amin). Meanwhile, wedding arrangements between the Demachi and Vironi families sour, Mac (Warren Brown) considers a career-changing offer from Coltrane (Jamie Bamber), and Wyatt (Daniel MacPherson) is tempted to compromise his professional integrity.

Written by Jack Lothian; directed by Paul Wilmshurst.

Season 7, Episode 3

Debut date: FRIDAY, FEB. 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Section 20 finds itself in Tel Aviv, where Kogan (John Albasiny) - the former security chief of a secure Russian research facility - has escaped with a deadly piece of military tech that he plans to sell to Zayef (Alec Secareanu) and Mahir (Bamshad Abedi-Amin). But with the squad on Kogan's tail, the device winds up in the hands of a notorious Israeli gangster who promises to make matters even more complicated. Luckily, S20 picks up a highly-trained - and well-briefed - friend along the way.

Written by Jack Lothian; directed by Bill Eagles.

Season 7, Episode 4

Debut date: FRIDAY, MARCH 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Novin (Alin Sumarwata) is forced to cooperate with Topal (Arty Froushan) and Danny (Daniel Donskoy), as Spencer (John Michie) gives the squad an ultimatum. After an explosive stand-off with Zayef (Alec Secareanu) and Mahir (Bamshad Abedi-Amin), Spiegel (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) threatens to blow the lid off S20's operations in Tel Aviv, and later, the squad's arrangement with the local police reaches its tipping point. Meanwhile, a serious threat is posed to S20's alliance with Zarkova (Yasemin Kay Allen).

Written by Jack Lothian; directed by Bill Eagles.



Season 7, Episode 5

Debut date: FRIDAY, MARCH 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

When the location of Zayef's (Alec Secareanu) hideout is compromised, S20 raids the premises, leading to a confrontation that finds Mac (Warren Brown) defying orders to keep his team members safe. Suspecting that Zayef plans to deploy the stolen military tech during a United Nations conference in Munich, S20 heads west, where a showdown of epic proportions awaits.

Written by Jack Lothian; directed by Jonathan Jones.

Season 7, Episode 6

Debut date: FRIDAY, MARCH 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Long after the incident in Munich, Wyatt (Daniel MacPherson) and Novin (Alin Sumarwata) reunite with Mac (Warren Brown), who has since left the military. But while he lives out a seemingly idyllic existence with his wife and daughter, his violent past - and fears that his service was inadequate - haunt him.

Written by Jack Lothian; directed by Jonathan Jones.

This season will mark CINEMAX's seventh, and UK co-producer Sky's eighth, season in the STRIKE BACK franchise. CineMax began airing the series with Sky's second season, and in 2013 presented Sky's first season of the show as "Strike Back: Origins."

For more on the series, visit facebook.com/cinemax, twitter.com/Cinemax #StrikeBack and youtube.com/Cinemax.

STRIKE BACK is a CineMax Presentation in association with Sky; a Left Bank Pictures Production. Cameron Roach executive produces for Sky. Andy Harries and Rob Bullock, are executive producers for Left Bank Pictures. Executive Producer, Jack Lothian. Series producer, Nuala O'Leary; producers, Huberta Von Liel and Kristian Dench; directors, Bill Eagles, Paul Wilmshurst, Jon Jones, and John Strickland.





