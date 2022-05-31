STRANGER THINGS 4 Breaks Netflix Record and Clocks In at #1

The long-awaited return of Stranger Things 4, Volume 1 skyrocketed to 001 with a record breaking 286.79M hours viewed, MAKING IT the biggest premiere weekend ever for an English language TV show on Netflix.

As Mike once said, "If anyone asks where I am, I've left the country" and Stranger Things 4 has done just that. Fans traveled to Hawkins and the season took the #1 spot in 83 countries - another record for a premiere weekend! Previous seasons are also running up that hill back into the Top 10 (Kate Bush's 37-year old song soars in streams on Spotify), with Season 1 (38.05M hours viewed), Season 2 (22.21M hours viewed) and Season 3 (24.29M hours viewed) proving that the Upside Down is the place to be.

From Indiana to the sunny beaches of California, The Lincoln Lawyer came in second with 64.82M hours viewed. The series was in the Top 10 in 75 countries. The second half of Ozark Season 4 continued to stay the course, pulling in an additional 21.91M hours viewed. The drama also moved up the Most Popular list into the eighth spot with 491.07M hours viewed. With 11.34M hours viewed in its tenth week, fans still can't get enough of Bridgerton Season 2.

Wrong Side of the Tracks took the top spot on the non-English TV list with 61.62M hours viewed. The Spanish thriller made the Top 10 in 71 countries. Who Killed Sara? Season 3 was #2 with 31.84M hours viewed. Seasons 1 and 2 of the Mexican thriller pulled in 14.6M hours viewed and 11.77M hours viewed, respectively. Fan-favorites including Spanish drama Welcome to Eden (14.34M hours viewed), Colombian thriller The Marked Heart (12.88M hours viewed), Korean dramas Our Blues (12.72M hours viewed) and Tomorrow (11.12M hours viewed) and Korean comedy Business Proposal (9.99M hours viewed) continued to entertain viewers.

Fans found their match with A Perfect Pairing. The romantic comedy topped the English Films list with 32.63M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Viewers relived the good old days as Senior Year came in at #2 with 24.56M hours viewed, appearing in the Top 10 in 90 countries. Our Father remained on the list with 5.15M hours viewed.

On the non-English Films side, Indian saga RRR Hindi topped the list with 18.36M hours viewed. Dutch romantic comedy F*ck Love Too had 15.6M hours viewed. While viewers also fell in love with feel-good Danish drama Toscana, which had 14M hours viewed. Laughter was the best medicine with French and Spanish comedies The Takedown (6.09M hours viewed) and The Perfect Family (4.84M hours viewed), respectively. New entrants on the list included Turkish drama Godspeed (4.64M hours viewed) and Korean kids comedy Larva Pendant (3.09M hours viewed).