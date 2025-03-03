STAR TREK: SECTION 31 Set for Blu-ray and DVD Release in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its premiere on Paramount+, Star Trek: Section 31 will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and on Digital on April 29, 2025 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The series stars Academy Award® winner* Michelle Yeoh, who reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou. She joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, while facing the sins of her past. The film also stars Omari Hardwick and Emmy® winner Sam Richardson. Experience all the action and adventure like never before with over an hour of bonus content, including a gag reel and behind-the-scenes featurettes!

Star Trek: Section 31 also stars Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia) and Joe Pingue (The Expanse). Miku Martineau (Kate) portrays a young Philippa Georgiou.

Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, with a screenplay by Craig Sweeny and story by Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt, Star Trek: Section 31 is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Eugene Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Michelle Yeoh and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Art Squad - Production Designer Paul Kirby and Set Decorator Summer Gaal take us through the sets designed for Section 31. (available only on UHD, Blu-ray and Digital)

Alpha Squad - A breakdown of each of the six members of the Section 31 Squad: Alok, Quasi, Zeph, Rachel Garrett, Melle and Fuzz.

Stunts Squad - Stunt Coordinator Christopher McGuire and his team take us through the prep and execution of many of the stunts designed for the film.

Gear Squad - Prop Master Mario Moreira gives a look inside the prop closet and all the gadgets

Georgiou - Philippa Georgiou is one of the most complex characters in Trek history. Sometimes a villain. Sometimes a hero. The producers, screenplay writer Craig Sweeny, the team that created her look, and the Emperor herself, Michelle Yeoh, talk about further developing this fascinating character.

Gag Reel

