STANGERS THINGS 4 Finale Breaks Netflix Viewing Records

Stranger Things 4 returned with new episodes as viewers rocked out to the "most metal concert in the history of the world" - thanks to Eddie Munson and Metallica. The record-breaking series pulled in 301.28M hours viewed, MAKING IT the most viewed title this week and appearing in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

The series holds the #1 spot on the Most Popular English TV List with 1.15Bn hours viewed. Additionally, Seasons 1-3 held their standing on the English TV List - Season 1 with 34.47M hours viewed, Season 2 with 30.26 hours viewed and Season 3 with 30.28M hours viewed this week.

The third season of The Umbrella Academy came in second with 87.98M hours viewed. The time-traveling drama was in the Top 10 in 90 countries. Fans revisited Seasons 1 and 2 of the series which had 32.84M hours viewed and 20.3M hours viewed, respectively. Meanwhile, Rowan Atkinson comedy Man Vs. Bee had 25.4M hours viewed.

The Shelby family continued to keep fans enthralled with their crime spree as the final season of PEAKY BLINDERS pulled in an additional 18.44M hours viewed. The "kidults" were put to the ultimate test as Snowflake Mountain entered the list with 15.02M hours viewed.

The dynamic duo of Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson held the #1 spot on the English Films List as The Man From Toronto had 62.64M hours viewed. The comedy was within the Top 10 in 93 countries. Love & Gelato continued to hold a sweet spot in viewers' hearts. The film had 18.9M hours viewed and was in the Top 10 in 90 countries.

Adam Sandler's Hustle continued to rack up points and had an additional 14.64M hours viewed this week. Nollywood drama Glamour Girls debuted at #5 with 12.39M hours viewed. Returning favorites included mind-bending film Spiderhead with 9.52M hours viewed and THE FAMILY animated film Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness with 5.98M hours viewed.

On the non-English TV List, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area came in first for the second week in a row with 49M hours viewed. Following the launch of the series, La Casa de Papel/Money Heist, Part 1 entered the list in the ninth spot with 8.57M hours viewed. Spanish drama Intimacy maintained its standing on the list with 10.8M hours viewed.

New entrants on the list included Korean drama Alchemy of Souls with 9.92M hours viewed, Japanese anime series Bastard!! - Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy with 8.96M hours viewed and Polish drama Queen with 7.4M hours viewed.

Two childhood friends reunite in Norwegian sci-fi film Blasted. The comedy buzzed to the top of the non-English Films List with 8.41M hours viewed. Returning to the list is Turkish drama Doom of Love and Polish comedy Heart Parade with 3.53M hours viewed each, Indian action-adventure RRR with 3.5M hours viewed, Argentinian thriller Wrath of God with 2.62M hours viewed and Turkish thriller Grudge with 1.88M hours viewed.