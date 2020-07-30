SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Spinoff KAMP KORAL Will Debut on CBS All Access

Kamp Koral, the upcoming spinoff series from SpongeBob Squarepants, will now debut on CBS ALL ACCESS in 2021, Deadline reports.

The show was originally set to debut on Nickelodeon.

The show will premiere early next year as part of the rebranded ALL ACCESS platform. Other Nickelodeon shows joining the streaming service include Avatar: Last Airbender, Rugrats and all prior seasons of the original SpongeBob SquarePants.

Kamp Koral will follow a 10-year-old SpongeBob, who goes to a summer sleepaway camp called Kamp Koral.

The show will star Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), all of whom are reprising their iconic roles in this new series.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years will also feature returning SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS voice cast members Mary Jo Catlett (Mrs. Puff), Jill Talley (Karen) and Lori Alan (Pearl), among others. Additionally, Carlos Alazraqui (The Casagrandes) and Kate Higgins (Blaze and the Monster Machines) will join the cast as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.

