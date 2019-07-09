SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE Announces 2019 Live Tour

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, the 16-time Emmy® Award-winning show that sparked America's fascination with dance, is set to captivate audiences again this fall - live on tour. Celebrating its momentous 16th season, members of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE's Top 10 finalists will make their way across America, performing in 40 cities, as part of Season 16's SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019.



Along with Top 10 finalists, the Season 16 tour lineup will feature two of DANCE's All-Stars, who will be announced at a later date. SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airs Mondays at 9 PM ET/PT on FOX.



SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019 kicks off on October 12, 2019 in Atlantic City, NJ and crosses the United States with 40 sensational stops. The tour will wrap on December 6, 2019.



American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, July 24 at 10:00 AM local time through Thursday, July 25 at 10:00 PM local time. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, July 26. For more information and the official tour routing, please visit dancelivetour.com.



Fall's hottest ticket will feature this season's most popular routines, as well as original pieces created specifically for the nationwide tour. Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark productions will present audiences across the country with the opportunity to experience LIVE the action brought into their living rooms each week on the beloved summer series, with a variety of sizzling, one-of-a-kind dance routines they have come to enjoy and expect from their favorite dancers.



SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE received four 2018 Primetime Emmy® Award nominations for Outstanding Choreography, with Mandy Moore (who choreographed the film "La La Land"), Travis Wall, Christopher Scott and Al Blackstone all being recognized in the category.



SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019

Tickets on sale to the public starting Friday, July 26. Full tour itinerary, including venues, to be announced on July 22. Tickets subject to applicable service charges. Event time and dates subject to change. Check out dancelivetour.com for more details.



DATE CITY



10/12/19 Atlantic City, NJ

10/13/19 Worcester, MA

10/14/19 Morristown, NJ

10/15/19 Englewood, NJ

10/17/19 Rochester, NY

10/18/19 Rama, ON

10/19/19 Kitchener, ON

10/20/19 Mashantucket, CT

10/22/19 Manassas, VA

10/23/19 Oxon Hill, MD

10/24/19 Lynn, MA

10/25/19 Shippensburg, PA

10/26/19 Brookville, NY

10/29/19 Clearwater, FL

10/30/19 Ft Lauderdale, FL

11/01/19 Biloxi, MS

11/02/19 Orlando, FL

11/04/19 Salem, VA

11/05/19 Wilmington, NC

11/06/19 Atlanta, GA

11/08/19 Cincinnati, OH

11/09/19 Waukegan, IL

11/10/19 Royal Oak, MI

11/12/19 Springfield, IL

11/13/19 Milwaukee, WI

11/14/19 Indianapolis, IN

11/17/19 Grand Prairie, TX

11/18/19 Midland, TX

11/20/19 Los Angeles, CA

11/21/19 Modesto, CA

11/22/19 Las Vegas, NV

11/24/19 Santa Rosa, CA

11/26/19 Seattle, WA

11/29/19 Livermore, CA

11/30/19 San Jose, CA

12/01/19 Thousand Oaks, CA

12/02/19 San Diego, CA

12/03/19 Mesa, AZ

12/05/19 Anaheim, CA

12/06/19 Reno, NV



SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019 is directed by visionary director Raj Kapoor and co-directed by Rita Maye Bland, with dance routines overseen by Emmy® award winning supervising choreographer Mandy Moore.



SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019 is produced by Faculty Productions.





