SNOW WHITE'S CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE Coming to Digital

TOTAL TRUST Is The First Major Doc On The Chinese Surveillance State
For two decades, China has implemented cutting-edge security and surveillance to monitor its citizens. In this fascinating and chilling documentary, Jialing Zhang (co-director of ONE CHILD NATION) immerses us in this daily reality: half a billion cameras pointed at the populace, invasive neighborhood watch programs (“Sharp Eyes”).
Key West Film Festival Announces Third Annual Golden Key Award
The Golden Key for Emerging Talent, given to actors and directors who will be destined to grace our screens for years to come, will be presented to Thomasin McKenzie for her breakout role in the NEON Rated release of EILEEN, also starring Anne Hathaway and Shea Wigham. The film will screen as the Closing Night film of the festival.
THE EMINENCE IN SHADOW Debuts Season Two Cast
Get ready for new dark adventures as 'The Eminence in Shadow' reveals a new cast for its second season! The anime is based on Daisuke Aizawa's light novel series and offers both the original Japanese version and a same-day English dub.
Video: Apple Drops the SLOW HORSES Season Three Trailer Starring Gary Oldman
The ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award-winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce. Watch the video trailer!