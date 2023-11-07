SNOW WHITE'S CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE Coming to Digital

Fall under the magical spell of an all-new family adventure when SNOW WHITE'S CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE arrives On Demand and Digital December 19 from Lionsgate.

When the wicked queen bewitches Snow White’s beloved prince just before Christmas, the beautiful princess must gather her friends, reverse the curse, and show the queen the true meaning of the holiday season.

Elijah Rowen, Rayna Campbell, and Jennifer Mischiati star in a lighthearted twist on the classic tale.

Watch the new trailer here: