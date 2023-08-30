SNOW WHITE to Be Released on 4K Ultra HD For the First Time

The Walt Disney Company announced TODAY a special restored and remastered 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release of the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first ever animated feature – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The Blu-Ray and new restoration will be released on October 10.

This will be the first time that the classic film has been made available in stunning 4K UHD, as part of The Walt Disney Studios’ continuing major restoration program using new scans of the original nitrate negative and with the creative input of Disney Animation experts Eric Goldberg (one of the modern masters of Disney animation) and Michael Giaimo (production designer of Wish, Frozen, Frozen 2 and Pocahontas).

This newly restored version of the beloved film is part of Disney's 100th anniversary celebration and follows the recent restoration of Disney Animation’s Cinderella, released in 4K UHD earlier this year.

Disney's restored Snow White

This new Disney100 edition will be released nationwide in a special collectible O-sleeve. There will also be a number of retail exclusives, with Best Buy offering a special Steelbook and Walmart offering animated titles in Disney100 edition slipcovers with a Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs collectible pin.

The beautiful and kindhearted princess Snow White charms every creature in the kingdom except one -- her jealous stepmother, the Queen. When the Magic Mirror proclaims Snow White is the fairest one of all, she must flee into the forest, where she befriends the lovable seven dwarfs -- Doc, Sneezy, Grumpy, Happy, Bashful, Sleepy and Dopey. But when the Queen tricks Snow White with an enchanted apple, only the magic of true love's kiss can save her!