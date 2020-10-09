SNL, MADtv Alum Jeff Richards Launches New In-Character Comedy Podcast

Airing on all podcast platforms now.

Former SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE and MADtv cast member Jeff Richards has announced the launch of an inventive, hilarious new podcast, The Jeff Richards Show, which will air on all podcast platforms starting Wednesday, October 7.

The premise of The Jeff Richards Show is for each episode, Richards is always mysteriously absent for his own show and replaced at the last minute by a celebrity replacement "guest host", played by Richards. A special Deep Fake trailer showcasing that week's guest alongside Jeff's impression of the week will be released on Youtube prior to each episode. (As proof of concept: Deep Fake teasers with Jamie Kennedy and Bonnie McFarlane are already out.)

The Jeff Richards Show will release five episodes for its initial season featuring some of today's greatest comedians and celebrities, with subsequent episodes available weekly. The podcast is streaming on Apple, Stitcher, Spotify, and YouTube.

"I am so excited that I could create a podcast that allows me to riff with some of the funniest people I know, and this provides a fresh spin on the typical comedy-talk-show format," said Richards, a gifted impressionist who recently portrayed Robert Downey Jr. on Lights Out with David Spade, in addition to the many impressions he performed during his SNL and MADtv tenures. "For fans of comedy, or those looking for a fresh tweak on the traditional podcast, I hope you will enjoy how absurd and silly this is," he added.

The first season of The Jeff Richards Show will feature the following guests, with Richards' impression in parentheses:

· Jamie Kennedy (with guest host Robert Downey Jr.)

· Darrell Hammond (with guest host David Letterman)

· Punkie Johnson (with guest host, Breaking Bad's Jesse Pinkman)

· Bonnie McFarlane (with guest host Willem Dafoe)

· Harland Williams (with David Attenborough)

"For folks who miss watching live comedy in-person due to the onslaught of 2020, and the effects of COVID-19, this will hopefully provide a nice respite until the world gets back to normal," said Richards.

For more, or to stream The Jeff Richards Show, please visit www.thejeffrichardsshow.com.

Jeff Richards has the distinction of being the first person ever to be a cast member on both SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE (SNL) and its rival sketch show, MADtv. He is perhaps best known for his frequent SNL character "Drunk Girl".

As a standup comedian, Richards has opened for Russell Peters, Chris Kattan, Andrew Dice Clay, Rob Schneider, David Spade, Louie Anderson, and Andy Dick. He has appeared as a guest on Marc Maron's WTF podcast as well as on AQUA TEEN HUNGER FORCE and NBC's Late Night.

