SILO Renewed at Apple TV+ for Third and Fourth Seasons

Following the acclaimed second season premiere of “Silo,” Apple TV+ has announced that the global hit, world-building drama has been renewed through season four. The fourth season of “Silo” will bring the series to its final, thrilling chapter, telling the complete story of Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels. Based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels, and starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, “Silo” season two is now streaming globally on Apple TV+, and new episodes premiere every Friday through January 17, 2025.

“It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh’s epic novels with our partners at Apple and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons,” said showrunner and executive producer, Graham Yost. “With the final two chapters of ‘Silo’, we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.”

“The addictive, inventive and moving ‘Silo’ has had us hooked since day one and we’ve loved watching global audiences become equally enamored with the world that Graham Yost has created,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “As we look to seasons three and four of this ambitious, character-driven sci-fi series — which will conclude Juliette Nichols’ journey and complete Hugh Howey’s epic trilogy of novels. We can’t wait for everyone to experience more of the show’s powerful performances led by the incomparable Rebecca Ferguson, as well as the unexpected twists, turns and surprises that we’ve come to expect from this very human story.”

“I’ve loved every minute of bringing Juliette to the screen and am immensely proud of what we’ve all created with ‘Silo’ since the first episode,” said star and executive producer, Rebecca Ferguson. “I have always felt passionately about telling the entire story contained within Hugh Howey's books, so I couldn’t be happier that audiences around the world have enthusiastically embraced the show. Alongside our parters at Apple, Graham, and the entire cast and crew, I cannot wait to dive into these final two thought-provoking seasons that will beautifully conclude this dystopian tale.”

Since its sophomore season debut on November 15, “Silo” has captivated audiences worldwide, earning praise as “genuinely brilliant,” “immensely satisfying” and “one of the best sci-fi TV shows today.” The critically beloved series has garnered acclaim for its “dynamically charged characters,” its “atmospheric world-building element,” Rebecca Ferguson’s “earth-shattering” performance and newcomer Steve Zahn’s “performance of a lifetime.”

The sixth episode of “Silo” season two makes its global debut on Apple TV+ this Friday. In this week’s new episode, Bernard enacts a plan to root out Knox, Shirley, and Walker. Billings takes a stand. Solo saves Juliette’s life and wants something in return.

Created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner, “Silo” is the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

In addition to Ferguson, “Silo” season two stars Tim Robbins, Common, series newcomer Steve Zahn, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Clare Perkins, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

“Silo” is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios. The series is executive produced by Graham Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Rebecca Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Hugh Howey, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios.

