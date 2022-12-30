Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SHE SAID Will Stream on Peacock In January

She Said will stream exclusively on Peacock starting Jan. 6.

Dec. 30, 2022  

Peacock has announced Universal Pictures' She Said will stream exclusively on Peacock starting Jan. 6. For more about She Said on Peacock, click here.

Two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman, An Education) and Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America, The Big Sick) star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation - a story that shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever. Mulligan's performance received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

From the Oscar-winning producers of 12 Years a Slave, Moonlight, Minari, Selma and The Big Short and the Oscar-nominated producer of Zero Dark Thirty and American Hustle, the film is based on the New York Times investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Rebecca Corbett and the New York Times bestseller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.

A testament to the power of investigative journalism, She Said details THE JOURNEY of reporters and editors engaged in the unrelenting pursuit of the truth and highlights the courage of survivors and witnesses who chose to come forward to stop a serial predator in his tracks. Together, their commitment and fortitude sparked a national conversation, helped propel the #MeToo movement and fueled a reckoning of the system that had enabled him.

The film co-stars Oscar nominee Patricia Clarkson (Shutter Island, Pieces of April), Emmy Award winner Andre Braugher (Homicide: Life on the Street, Thief) and Tony Award winner Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, Pride and Prejudice) with Academy Award nominee Samantha Morton (Minority Report, In America).

She Said is directed by Emmy winner Maria Schrader (Unorthodox limited series) from a screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, screenwriter of the Oscar-winning film Ida.

The film is produced by Academy Award winners Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment and is executive produced by Oscar winner Brad Pitt and Lila Yacoub and by Oscar nominee Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle for Annapurna Pictures. Universal Pictures presents an Annapurna & Plan B production.

The film will also be available to own on digital January 6, 2023 and on Blu-ray™ and DVD January 10, 2023.

She Said is the latest addition to Peacock's growing library of iconic films, including Ticket to Paradise, Bros, Nope, Mid-Century, The Silent Twins, Halloween Ends, Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Jurassic World Dominion, Vengeance, Brian and Charles and The Black Phone.

Watch the new trailer here:



