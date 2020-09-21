SHARK TANK Heads to Las Vegas

Plus, two new Sharks join the team.

"Shark Tank," the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy® Award-winning business-themed unscripted series that celebrates entrepreneurship in America, adds two brand-new guest Sharks for its 12th season, premiering FRIDAY, OCT. 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Blake Mycoskie, founder of TOMS and co-founder of Madefor, and Kendra Scott, founder and CEO, Kendra Scott, LLC, and one of only 16 women to found a $1 billion company, will appear individually alongside Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary in various episodes during the 2020-2021 season. Alex Rodriguez, legendary baseball player and founder and CEO of A-Rod Corp, and Daniel Lubetzky, founder and executive chairman of KIND, also return for the show's 12th season. Episodes can be viewed the day after their premiere on demand and on Hulu.

Produced by MGM Television and Sony Pictures Television, the unrivaled and beloved show, which has become a culturally defining series, filmed for the first time ever in Las Vegas, hosted by The Venetian® and Sands Expo & Convention Center.

The new guest Sharks are (alphabetically) as follows:

Blake Mycoskie - Blake Mycoskie is a serial entrepreneur, philanthropist and bestselling author most known for founding TOMS Shoes, and is the person behind the idea of One for One®, a business model that helps a person in need with every product purchased. Since its inception, TOMS Shoes has provided almost 96 million pairs of shoes to children around the globe. In 2014, after selling half of the company to Bain Capital, Mycoskie stepped down as CEO of TOMS. Utilizing half of his proceeds, he started the Social Entrepreneurship Fund to help early startups with core social missions get off the ground with much-needed funding. Since then, he has invested in over 25 social enterprises. More recently, Mycoskie co-founded his newest company, Madefor. A 10-month program that applies the principles of modern neuroscience, psychology and physiology to make your brain and body better. Created alongside scientists from Stanford, Harvard and other top universities, Madefor helps people learn and sustain positive habits and practices that have the greatest impact on their lives. Mycoskie has achieved numerous accolades for his unique approach to business including the Secretary of State's 2009 Award of Corporate Excellence, the 2015 Next Generation Award from Harvard's School of Public Health, the 2016 Cannes Lion Heart Award and the 2018 amfAR Award of Courage. Mycoskie has also been featured in People Magazine in the "Heroes Among Us" section and in Fortune Magazine's "40 Under 40," among others. Mycoskie also recently expanded his philanthropic efforts to include the funding of the Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research at Johns Hopkins, MAKING IT the first such research center in the U.S. and the largest of its kind in the world. Born and raised in Texas, Mycoskie now resides in Jackson, Wyoming, with his family, dogs and horses. In his free time, he can be found outside enjoying nature whether it is rock climbing, surfing or snowboarding. Follow Blake Mycoskie on Twitter and Instagram.

Kendra Scott - Designer, founder and CEO Kendra Scott started her company in 2002 with only $500 and just three months after her first son was born. As a creative mind with a love of natural gemstones, Scott began going door-to-door to Austin boutiques armed only with a tea box full of her jewelry, captivating businesses and customers with her vibrant personality and unique eye for design. Determined to maintain growth and preserve the vision of her business, Scott waited over 10 years to accept outside investments. She has since grown the company to a billion-dollar valuation with over 100 stores nationwide and a thriving e-commerce and wholesale business. According to a 2018 PitchBook study, Scott is among only 16 women in the United States to carry the title of founder of a company valued at $1 billion. Today, Scott's company continues to operate out of Austin, Texas, with their state-of-the-art corporate office complete with a design lab and an industry-leading distribution center, both catering to her employees' career goals and family-life balance. With family and fashion as two core pillars of her business, Scott maintains a focus on her third core pillar of philanthropy in all she does. Since 2010, the company has given back over $30 million to local, national and international causes. On a national level, Scott supports organizations that actively help women and children live their brightest, healthiest and most empowered lives. This comes to life through initiatives like the Kendra Cares program, where the brand brings its customizable Color Bar™ to pediatric hospitals across the country as a creative arts program. Scott has been awarded with the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 National Award, the Breakthrough Award from the Accessories Council Excellence Awards, named Outstanding Mother of the Year by the Mother's Day Council, awarded Texas Businesswoman of the Year by the Women's Chamber of Commerce, listed by Forbes as one of America's Richest Self-Made Women, listed among the Top 100 Entrepreneurs of the Year by Upstart Business Journal, and named Best CEO by Austin Business Journal. In 2019, Scott was inducted into the Texas Business Hall of Fame. She is a member of the board of directors for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Follow Kendra Scott on Twitter and Instagram.

View More TV Stories Related Articles