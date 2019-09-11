SCROLL WHEEL OF TIME Sets Full Cast

Deadline reports that all the leading actors have been sets for Eko's upcoming series Scroll Wheel of Time. The series is the first that has been ordered under a partnership between Eko and creative studio Bullitt.

Bernard David Jones, Laci Mosley, and Jerry Minor will play the leads in the upcoming show, described as a time-traveling buddy comedy that centers on an up-and-coming rap duo from Atlanta who are given an old-school iPod that is actually a time-traveling device. Each track they select sends them back to that time period to meet the artist. Throughout the story, viewers will be able to choose how the rappers interact with the musical icons they meet.

The rest of the cast includes James Adomian, Joey Fatone, Neil Casey, Carl Tart, Marc Evan Jackson, Thomas Barbusca, Esther Povitsky, Baron Vaughn, Neil Flynn, Eugene Cordero, Kyle Dunnigan, Ellen Etten, Tawny Newsome and musicians George Clinton, Bootsy Collins and Kid n' Play.

Jones will play Xandre, a soft-spoken oddball who might be a genius (or an idiot), who is into philosophy and Dragon Ball Z. Mosley plays Queen Kucci and Minor will play Buddy Buck.

Read the original story on Deadline.





