SCOTT PILGRIM Anime Series Coming to Netflix; 2010 Film Cast Returning With Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Cera & More

Mar. 30, 2023  

Netflix and UCP confirmed an all-new anime series based on SCOTT PILGRIM (official title to be announced), coming soon to Netflix. Bryan Lee O'Malley, the author and artist of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series, and BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Happily) serve as executive producers/writers/showrunners.

The original film's director, co-writer and producer Edgar Wright serves as executive producer. Award-winning animation house Science SARU serves as animation studio with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora.

"We're getting the band back together! Cera and Winstead, Bhabha, Culkin, Evans, Kendrick, Larson, Pill, Plaza, Routh, Schwartzman, Simmons, Webber, Whitman and Wong. A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright. And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn't ask for a better team for this adventure," said Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski.

"We can't wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It's going to be a WILD ride."

Executive Producer Edgar Wright added, "One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim. Since the film's release in 2010 we've done Q&A's, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project.

Until now... Original creator Bryan Lee O'Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn't just expand the universe, but also...well, just watch it. I'm more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat."

"It's official: we've been obsessed with Scott Pilgrim! This series has been a WILD ride, full of fresh and thrilling experiences for everyone at Science SARU. Working with such amazing artists and animators under the visionary leadership of director Abel Gongora has been an absolute dream come true," said executive producer Eunyoung Choi. "Our team is over the moon about bringing the Scott Pilgrim world to life. We can hardly contain our excitement - this is going to be epic!"

Science SARU is a groundbreaking Japanese animation studio known for popular titles such as DEVILMAN crybaby (2018) and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! (2020). Their recent fusions of Japanese tradition and cutting-edge direction, 2022's The Heike Story and Annie Awards nominee Inu-Oh, were met with international critical acclaim.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World Anime Series Cast

Michael Cera is SCOTT PILGRIM and Mary Elizabeth Winstead is RAMONA FLOWERS

Satya Bhabha is MATTHEW PATEL

Kieran Culkin is WALLACE WELLS

Chris Evans is LUCAS LEE

Anna Kendrick is STACEY PILGRIM

Brie Larson is ENVY ADAMS

Alison Pill is KIM PINE

Aubrey Plaza is JULIE POWERS

Brandon Routh is TODD INGRAM

Jason Schwartzman is GIDEON GRAVES

Johnny Simmons is YOUNG NEIL

Mark Webber is STEPHEN STILLS

Mae Whitman is ROXIE

Ellen Wong is KNIVES CHAU

Watch the announcement video here:




