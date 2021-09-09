Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Returns for Season 47 on October 2

Mark your calendars! SNL returns on October 2.

Sep. 9, 2021  

Saturday Night Live (SNL) has announced their return after the show's annual summer hiatus. The 47th season premieres on October 2, with a soon-to-be announced host.

SNL NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase, enters another year of laughs, surprises and great performances. Over the last four decades, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of a generation

SNL)is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.



