SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Closes Out 2020 With Three Shows In December, Live Coast-to-Coast

Jason Bateman will host "Saturday Night Live" for the second time on Dec. 5. The Emmy Award-winning director, producer and star of "Ozark" currently co-hosts the new podcast "SmartLess."

Morgan Wallen will perform as musical guest for the first time. His highly anticipated new album "Dangerous: The Double Album" is due out Jan. 8.

Timothée Chalamet will make his "SNL" hosting debut on Dec. 12. The Academy Award-nominated actor next stars in Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch" and Denis Villeneuve's "Dune."

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform as musical guest for the third time. Springsteen made Billboard chart history with his newest release, "Letter To You," as the first artist to have a Top 5 album in each of the last six decades.

Kristen Wiig will make her fourth appearance as host on Dec. 19. Wiig stars in "Wonder Woman 1984," in theaters and streaming on HBO Max Dec. 25.

Dua Lipa will perform for the second time as "SNL" musical guest. Yesterday she received six Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year, for her newest release, "Future Nostalgia."

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Every season of "SNL" is now streaming on Peacock.

