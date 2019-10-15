Ryan Reynolds & John Krasinski Will Star in IMAGINARY FRIENDS

Deadline reports that Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski are in talks to join a new fantasy comedy, "Imaginary Friends" at Paramount.

The film which follows the story of a man who can see and talk to imaginary friends. As a result, he befriends many of those who have been forgotten. However, some of these imaginary friends are void of love and friendship and they turn to the dark side and Reynolds' character must step in to save those who turn evil.

Along with starring in the feature, Krasinski writes and directs.

Reynolds plays "Deadpool," and has starred in many romantic comedies. He will star in an upcoming musical adaptation of "A Christmas Carol."

Krasinski recently directed and starred in "A Quiet Place." He also stars on "Jack Ryan." He's best known for his time on "The Office."

Read the original story on Deadline.





