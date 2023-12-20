Ryan Gosling Drops Holiday Remix of 'I'm Just Ken' in New EP With Three New Versions of the BARBIE Song

Ryan Gosling has dropped three new remixes of "I'm Just Ken" from the Barbie movie, including a festive holiday version!

"Ken the EP" features the original song, along with “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie),” “I’m Just Ken (In My Feelings Acoustic)” and “I’m Just Ken (Purple Disco Machine Remix).” A performance video for the holiday version was also released.

Gosling previously showed off his song and dance skills in the acclaimed movie musical La La Land. Barbie is currently available to stream on Max.

"Just Ken" is featured on the star-studded Barbie soundtrack, which also includes Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Lizzo, Ava Max, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and more. Pre-order and pre-save the soundtrack here.

"[Ryan Gosling is] a huge star of this movie and only has three hours on a Tuesday afternoon to cut the vocals," soundtrack producer Mark Ronson told Variety. "He just went in and as he started to get warmed up I was like, ‘This guy is going to murder this song!’ Of course he would."

Ronson shared that Gosling was "psyched and satisfied" by the end result of the song, which also features Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash on guitar.

From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”), Barbie also stars Oscar-nominee Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya”) and tick, tick...BOOM! star Alexandra Shipp.

Barbie also stars America Ferrera (“End of Watch,” the “How to Train Your Dragon” films), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell,” “Yesterday”), Issa Rae (“The Photograph,” “Insecure”), Rhea Perlman (“I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Matilda”), and Will Ferrell (the “Anchorman” films, “Talladega Nights”).

The film also stars Michael Cera (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Juno”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “65”), Ana Cruz Kayne (“Little Women”), Emma Mackey (“Emily,” “Sex Education”), Hari Nef (“Assassination Nation,” “Transparent”), Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami,” “Peaky Blinders”), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren (“The Queen”), and more.

Gerwig directed “Barbie” from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story,” “The Squid and the Whale”), based on Barbie by Mattel.

Listen to the EP here:

Watch the performance here:



