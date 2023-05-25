BARBIE Movie Soundtrack Tracklist Revealed

The full sound track will be released on July 21.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 1 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 2 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary Photo 3 Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark Photo 4 Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark & More

Atlantic Records is proud to announce BARBIE THE ALBUM, the groundbreaking and star-studded musical companion to the highly anticipated summer event film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The soundtrack campaign kicks off today with the electrifying first single “Dance The Night” from 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Dua Lipa, who also makes a special appearance in the film. “Dance The Night” was produced by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and the Picard Brothers.

The track can be heard in the film’s global official trailer, which launched earlier today. BARBIE THE ALBUM is now available for pre-order HERE  and arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, July 21st in conjunction with the theatrical release of the feature film.

BARBIE THE ALBUM will feature new tracks from an unprecedented lineup of artists including Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Lizzo, KAROL G, Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Khalid, The Kid LAROI, Tame Impala, HAIM, GAYLE and FIFTY FIFTY feat. Kali. Barbie star Ryan Gosling also joins the robust roster of soundtrack artists with his iconic original song performed as his character, Ken. See below for full tracklisting.

BARBIE THE ALBUM continues the hugely successful partnership between Atlantic Records and Warner Bros. Pictures. The two companies previously teamed up for 2020’s BIRDS OF PREY: THE ALBUM which spawned the RIAA Certified 2x Platinum smash “Boss B*tch” by Doja Cat, along with the 2016’s GRAMMY® Award-nominated SUICIDE SQUAD: THE ALBUM, which topped album charts in over 70 countries around the world, including two consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200, and featured the RIAA Certified Diamond hit “Heathens” by Twenty One Pilots.

BARBIE THE ALBUM was executive produced by internationally renowned DJ and Oscar, Golden Globe and 7x GRAMMY® award winning artist and producer, Mark Ronson and Barbie writer/director/executive producer Greta Gerwig.

The soundtrack album was Produced and overseen by Atlantic Records’ West Coast President, Kevin Weaver (Soundtrack Album Producer of The Greatest Showman, Suicide Squad, Daisy Jones & The Six, Birds Of Prey, Furious 7, The Fault in Our Stars, The Fate of the Furious) and Atlantic Records’ EVP and Co-Head of Pop/Rock A&R, Brandon Davis.

Named by Rolling Stone as a “soundtrack guru,” Weaver is a GRAMMY® Award winner and five-time nominee, who has produced numerous multi-platinum soundtrack projects that have amassed tens of millions of albums sold worldwide. Additional key players involved on the project include Soundtrack Album Co-Producers, Brandon Creed and Joseph Khoury, as well as the Barbie Music Supervisor and Album Executive Producer, George Drakoulias.

BARBIE THE ALBUM Tracklist

1.     Lizzo – Pink

2.     Dua Lipa – Dance The Night

3.     Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua)

4.     Charli XCX – Speed Drive

5.     KAROL G – WATITI (feat. Aldo Ranks)

6.     TBA

7.     Tame Impala – Journey To The Real World

8.     Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken

9.     Dominic Fike – Hey Blondie

10.   HAIM – Home

11.   TBA

12.   The Kid LAROI – Forever & Again

13.   Khalid – Silver Platter

14.   PinkPantheress – Angel

15.   GAYLE – butterflies

16.   Ava Max – Choose Your Fighter

17.   FIFTY FIFTY – Barbie Dreams (feat. Kali)

ABOUT BARBIE

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Heyday Films Production, a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, an NB/GG Pictures Production, a Mattel Production, Barbie.

The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, 2023 and internationally beginning July 19, 2023. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

The film is written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, based on “Barbie” by Mattel, and produced by David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner. The executive producers are Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams. The film’s music supervisor is George Drakoulias, with music by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

PRESS PHOTO CREDIT: TYRELL HAMPTON




RELATED STORIES - Music

Sabrina Kennedy Releases Debut EP Photo
Sabrina Kennedy Releases Debut EP

Sabrina Kennedy has released her debut EP Wheel Of The Year. The four-song debut EP is a glimpse into Sabrina’s life living through the Wiccan calendar of the same name, which pre-dates our own. Journeying through the different seasons of her life, Wheel Of The Year showcases her artistic versatility which proves a force to be reckoned with.

Michael C. Duguay Announces Album Saint Maybe Photo
Michael C. Duguay Announces Album 'Saint Maybe'

Ontario-based songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Michael C. Duguay’s has announced his new album Saint Maybe, and shares the track “Ain’t Apathetic”. Inspired by recovery, Saint Maybe is a collection of agnostic hymns posing questions to the universe, seeking guidance and support.

Musical Group X Ambassadors Will Tour with Armed Forces Entertainment Photo
Musical Group X Ambassadors Will Tour with Armed Forces Entertainment

Pop-rock group X Ambassadors will be performing with Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) as part of their annual Heat Wave campaign. Known for their hit single “Renegades,” X Ambassadors have performed for global audiences tunes from their three full-length albums, as well as other singles and extended play (EP) recordings.

Senri Oe Releases Stellas Cough, the First Single From Class of 88 Photo
Senri Oe Releases 'Stella's Cough,' the First Single From 'Class of '88'

On his latest album, Class of ’88, Oe comes full circle with a piano trio album revisiting several of his classic pop hits, featuring bassist Matt Clohesy (Darcy James Argue, Seamus Blake) and drummer Ross Pederson (Manhattan Transfer, Grace Kelly).


From This Author - Michael Major

Video: Kesha Releases Vevo Performance of 'Only Love Can Save Us Now'Video: Kesha Releases Vevo Performance of 'Only Love Can Save Us Now'
Matthew Dear's Audion Alias Returns With New EPMatthew Dear's Audion Alias Returns With New EP
Photos: Ariana Madix Puts Sauce in the #Scandoval, Serves Caniacs at Raising Cane's in El Segundo, CAPhotos: Ariana Madix Puts Sauce in the #Scandoval, Serves Caniacs at Raising Cane's in El Segundo, CA
UK Indie-Pop Band The Snuts Return with 'Gloria'UK Indie-Pop Band The Snuts Return with 'Gloria'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO