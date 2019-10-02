Ryan Coogler Will Produce an Adaptation of BITTER ROOT

Deadline reports that "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler will produce an adaptation of comic book series "Bitter Root." Legendary has partnered with Coogler, along with Zinzi Evans and Sev Ohanian.

Set during the vibrant Harlem Renaissance of 1924, "Bitter Root" focuses on a fractured family of once-great monster hunters who must face an unimaginable evil that descends upon New York City.

For generations, the Sangeryes have hunted and cured those infected by a supernatural force that feeds off the prejudice of the era, transforming human beings into hideous monsters. But their heyday has faded and with most of THE FAMILY dead, and the surviving Sangeryes at odds between saving or killing these creatures, the remaining Sangeryes must overcome the wounds of the past in the hopes of thwarting the invasion.

On top of "Black Panther," Coogler directed "Fruitvale Station" and the "Creed" films.

