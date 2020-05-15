Russo Bros. Pizza Film School Launches Episode 2: Ronin

Introducing Russo Bros Pizza Film School, a weekly show on Instagram live to educate and spread some love to favorite classic films, as well as local pizzerias while movie lovers are stuck at home during the pandemic.

The Bros will assign a movie for the class every week, and tune in with guests to talk about how different flicks have transformed their relationship to cinema, while enjoying pizza from a local pizzeria. The series airs Fridays at 5PM PT / 8PM ET.

Instagram Live @therussobrothers, Past episodes can be found on the Russos' IGTV page.

EPISODE 2: The Russo Brothers have assigned the movie Ronin Directed by John Frankenheimer. (available on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes Movies).

Deirdre (Natascha McElhone) puts together a team of experts that she tasks with stealing a valuable briefcase, the contents of which are a mystery. The international team includes Sam (Robert De Niro), an ex-intelligence officer, along with Vincent (Jean Reno), Gregor (Stellan Skarsgard) and others. As their operation gets underway, several team members are found to be untrustworthy, and everyone must complete the mission with a watchful eye on everyone else.

Next week's guest is Pete Hammond, currently the Chief Film Critic and Awards Columnist for Deadline Hollywood and is widely considered to be one of the preeminent awards season commentators for film and television. Before joining Deadline, Pete was an awards columnist for The Los Angeles Times, and a film critic for MovieLine, Box Office Magazine, Backstage, Hollywood.com and Maxim. In addition to writing, Pete hosts popular year-round film screening series' and is the recipient of five Emmy nominations for his own television writing.





