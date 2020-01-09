Robyn Lattaker-Johnson Joins OWN As Head Of Unscripted Development, Programming & Specials

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK announced today that Robyn Lattaker-Johnson is joining the network as Head of OWN Unscripted Development, Programming & Specials. She reports to OWN president, Tina Perry, in this role and will focus on developing a variety of unscripted programs for the network's core African-American female audience.

"Robyn is a seasoned executive with strong relationships, who understands our passionate audience and knows how to create and deliver unscripted shows that grab and hold viewers' attention," said Perry. "We are thrilled to have her join the team to deliver our next generation of unscripted hits."

"I'm excited to join the OWN team to create and commission unscripted content intentionally crafted to serve, inspire and reflect the dreams and experiences of our audience," said Lattaker-Johnson.

Lattaker-Johnson joins OWN from REVOLT Media & TV, where she was Head of Content & Development with oversight of original long form content across all linear and digital platforms, including programming and scheduling, acquisitions, physical production, talent and music for the network group. During her time with REVOLT, Lattaker-Johnson launched several series including "State of the Culture," "Funny AF," "Short and Fresh," "Director's Reel" and the "Anatomy of..." franchise. Additionally, she was key to producing the highly-attended REVOLT Summits in Atlanta and Los Angeles. Prior to that, through her RLJ Media Management & Consulting, Lattaker-Johnson managed a select roster of production companies, EP/showrunners, multi-camera directors, casting producers and unscripted content creators.

Lattaker-Johnson also served as VP, Alternative Programming at SYFY, NBC Universal Comcast for four years. There, she developed creative and oversaw the network's top-rated unscripted series, including "Face Off," "Paranormal Witness," "Ghost Hunters," "Wizard Wars" and "Jim Henson's Creature Shop Challenge," among others. From 2005-2008, Lattaker-Johnson served as SVP, Original Programming for BET, where she led a team that launched more than 35 series and specials during her tenure and helped the network earn the highest ratings in its then 25-year history.

Lattaker-Johnson takes the reins of OWN's unscripted programming and development from Jon Sinclair, who departed the company at the end of 2019 to pursue other opportunities.

OWN's popular array of unscripted programming includes "Iyanla: Fix My Life," "Ready to Love," "Love & Marriage: Huntsville," "Family or Fiancé," "Black Love," "Black Women OWN the Conversation" and "Love Goals."

Courtesy of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network





