Robin Roberts to Host ABC Year-End Special THE YEAR: 2025

On Monday, Dec. 29, viewers can join “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts for the 15th annual year-end special “THE YEAR: 2025,” which takes a look at the biggest moments of the year. It will air 8:00-10:00 p.m. EST and stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Roberts is joined by a team of ABC News anchors, co-hosts and correspondents, including David Muir, Deborah Roberts, Michael Strahan, Linsey Davis, Juju Chang, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Will Reeve, Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee, Rebecca Jarvis and more. Together, they bring viewers network television’s most comprehensive and star-studded look at the biggest events, stories, celebrity and pop culture moments, trends and fads that left an indelible mark in 2025.

“THE YEAR: 2025” features this past year’s breakout stars, heroes and changemakers who dominated global headlines and our social media feeds, and includes interviews with musicians The Jonas Brothers and Luke Bryan, WNBA champion A’Ja Wilson, “KPop Demon Hunters” voice actor Ji-young Yoo, “Sinners” star Miles Canton, fashion designer Christian Siriano, “Dancing with the Stars” Mirrorball champion Robert Irwin and finalist influencer Alix Earle, comedian Robby Hoffman, “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” stars Whitney Leavitt and Jessi Draper, podcasters Amanda Hirsch, Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner and additional cultural figures who helped define 2025.

With moments caught on camera, political upheavals, unexpected scandals and the heroes and changemakers whose stories inspired millions, “THE YEAR: 2025” captures it all, from major international events, including the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, to the historic election of the first American pope and the political unrest and policy battles in the U.S.

The special revisits the catastrophic California wildfires and Texas floods and the court cases that gripped the nation, from Karen Read to Sean “Diddy” Combs. “The Year” also looks at the celebrity romances and breakups that fueled headlines, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s surprise engagement, and spotlights breakout stars like Doechii, who made history at the GRAMMYS®, and the record-breaking season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Viewers will revisit the pop-culture obsessions and viral moments that defined the year, from Labubus to the year’s most confounding catchphrase, “six-seven.”

“THE YEAR: 2025” is produced by ABC News Studios. John R. Green is executive producer, John Palacio is senior broadcast producer, and Danielle Genet and Caitlyn Owens are coordinating producers. David Sloan is senior executive producer.