Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman Will Star in New Film ELSINORE

BAFTA winner and multi-Golden Globe nominee Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers, Ripley, Pressure) and Academy Award, Golden Globe and Emmy winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown, The Lost Daughter) will lead new film, ELSINORE, directed by BAFTA nominated Simon Stone (The Dig).

ELSINORE is based on the life of Ian Charleson, written by BAFTA winner and Golden Globe nominee Stephen Beresford (Pride).

Andrea Occhipinti of Lucky Red (Il Divo, Everybody Knows) produces with Gabrielle Tana of Magnolia Mae Films (The Dig, Philomena), along with Pete Shilaimon and Mickey Liddell of LD Entertainment, and Stefano Massenzi and Carolyn Marks Blackwood. Andrew Scott is also a producer on the powerful, deeply moving and inspiring true story of the actor Ian Charleson who faced incredible odds while preparing to give the performance of his life in Hamlet at the National Theatre in London. Stephen Beresford is also an EP on the film, along with Ethan Silverman who originated the project.

ELSINORE will also feature an ensemble of acclaimed British actors to be announced closer to production.

STUDIOCANAL is financing the film with LD pre-buying North America. Ron Halpern, EVP Global Production and Joe Naftalin, SVP Global Production will oversee for STUDIOCANAL. STUDIOCANAL will release theatrically in their territories of the UK, France, Germany, Poland, Benelux, Australia and NZ with distribution by LUCKY RED in Italy.

Mike Eley (The Dig) is DOP, Helen Scott (Living) is Production Designer, Mel Page (The Dig) is Costume Designer, Valerio Bonelli (Darkest Hour) is Editor, Jessica Ronane (Emma) is casting the film.

ELSINORE will shoot January 5, 2026.

Simon Stone comments, “This is one of the most exciting projects I've ever been involved in. Stephen Beresford's screenplay is both heartbreaking and hilarious, a beautiful ode to the power of community in times of crisis. Andrew Scott is one of the greatest actors of his generation as Ian Charleson was: it's momentous casting."

ELSINORE reunites STUDIOCANAL with Andrew Scott following the production of PRESSURE this year. PRESSURE opens in cinemas worldwide in 2026 produced and developed by STUDIOCANAL with Working Title. Most recently Olivia Colman starred in and produced STUDIOCANAL's WICKED LITTLE LETTERS and also starred in PADDINGTON IN PERU for the studio. STUDIOCANAL is coming off a string of critical and commercial success including PADDINGTON IN PERU, WE LIVE IN TIME and BRIDGET JONES: MAD ABOUT THE BOY. PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL has now opened at The Savoy Theatre in London's West End to rave reviews already extending its run to February 2027.