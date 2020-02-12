Robert Galinsky's THE BENCH Will Screen in NYC

NYC activist artist Robert Galinsky returns from Los Angeles for a one night only screening of The Bench film and brings with him the energy of Skid Row Los Angeles. The film presents a unique MASH UP from 'the street to the stage' and shows life on the streets through five homeless characters whose lives become forever entwined. With brutal honesty and humor, the story makes it alarmingly clear that so many of us are just one mistake away from joining this underserved and growing population.

Robert Galinsky (Playwright/Performer) is an activist and theatre artist currently teaching his theatre workshops 'Unscripted Leadership' to 100's of people experiencing homelessness, through Housing Works LA and A Million Drops Learning Center, and also to incarcerated youth at Riker's Island Jail in New York City, through Literacy for Incarcerated Teens.

"Simultaneously historical and street-level contemporary, it's a wake-up call on a very visceral level. Robert's POV is from the inside, a place that most of us have never been." Director Jay O. Sanders

His solo theatre show, The Bench, ran Off Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theatre and at the East Village Playhouse in NY for 30 weeks before coming to the Hudson Theater in Hollywood for another 12 weeks. The film version of The Bench and will premiere as a film on the StageNetwork. Com on June 28th. Galinsky is head speaker coach for TEDxTeen and TEDxFultonStreet. As a writer/producer/activist, his work has been featured in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, and on The VIEW, NPR, and ABC Nightline News. Most recently, at the Cherry Lane Theater in New York, Robert debuted in The Bench, A Homeless Love Story. Selected stage credits include the roles of Joshua & Cathy in Cloud Nine, and Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet in New Haven Connecticut's "Free Shakespeare on The Green." He teaches writing and performance to incarcerated youths at Rikers Island Jail, works with homeless through the non-profits City Kids and Hearts of Gold and is a founding team member of the We Are Family Foundation and Nile Rodger's "Three Dot Dash" international peace initiative.

