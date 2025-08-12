Rob Zombie's Cult Classic THE DEVIL'S REJECTS Returns This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To celebrate two decades since its original release, Rob Zombie’s cult horror classic The Devil’s Rejects is set to return to theaters this October. For the first time, fans will have the chance to experience the film in 4K resolution, enhancing the gritty and intense atmosphere that has made it a standout in the horror genre.

Presented by Fathom Entertainment and Lionsgate, the special screenings are scheduled for Monday, October 6, and Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Each showing will include a brand-new introduction by Zombie himself, offering insights into the film’s enduring legacy and cultural impact.

The Devil’s Rejects picks up directly after House of 1000 Corpses, chronicling the violent aftermath as Sheriff Wydell and his team close in on the notorious Firefly family. The story escalates into a tense and bloody cat-and-mouse chase, culminating in a harrowing showdown that fans of the film have come to revere.

The film features performances by Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Sid Haig, William Forsythe, and Leslie Easterbrook, solidifying its status as a cult favorite among horror fans. Tickets for the anniversary screenings will go on sale starting August 22 via Fathom Entertainment and participating theaters. As show times and locations may vary, fans are encouraged to check local listings to catch this rare theatrical event.