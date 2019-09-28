Rob Garrison, Best Known For THE KARATE KID, Dies at 59

Actor Rob Garrison, best known for his roles on The Karate Kid and the Youtube sequel series Cobra Kai, has died, according to EW. He was 59.

Garrison died at a hospital in West Virginia where he was receiving treatments for "ongoing kidney and liver issues."

Read more on EW.

In addition to his roles on The Karate Kid and The Karate Kid Part II, Garrison appeared in shows such as Columbo, Coach, and Homefront. He also appeared in episodes of MacGyver, Tour of Duty, The Munsters Today, and Kung Fu: The Legend Continues.

Movie credits include Best Revenge, Iron Eagle, Human Error, The Pledge, and more.

In 2019, he appeared in a season 2 episode of Cobra Kai.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You