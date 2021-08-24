Rita Moreno, Zoe Saldaña, & Diego Luna Join Netflix Animated Series MAYA AND THE THREE

Netflix has announced the cast for its new series, Maya and the Three, which debuts this fall.

Maya and the Three tells the story of a rebellious warrior princess named Maya who is about to celebrate her fifteenth birthday and her coronation when everything abruptly changes as the gods of the underworld make a shocking revelation. Maya's life is forfeit to the god of war - a price she must pay for her family's secret past. But if she refuses, the whole world will suffer including her family and friends. So she embarks on a quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that foretells the coming of three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humankind.

Deadline has reported that the star-studded cast features: Zoe Saldaña as Princess Maya, Gabriel Iglesias as Picchu, Allen Maldonado as Rico, Stephanie Beatriz as Chimi, Diego Luna as Zatz, Gael García Bernal as The Jaguar Triplets, Alfred Molina as the God of War, Kate del Castillo as the Goddess of Death, Danny Trejo as the God of Earthquakes, Cheech Marin as the Gods of Wind & Storm, Rosie Perez as the Goddess of Gators, Queen Latifah as Gran Bruja, and Rita Moreno as Ah Puch.

The nine epic chapters weave together Aztec, Maya, and Inca mythology, and modern-day Caribbean culture.

Moreno's career has spanned over 70 years; her notable acting work includes supporting roles in the musical films Singin' in the Rain (1952), The King and I (1956) and West Side Story (1961), as well as a 1971 to 1977 stint on the children's television series The Electric Company, and a supporting role as Sister Peter Marie Reimondo on the HBO series Oz from 1997 to 2003. She can be seen in Steven Spielberg's upcoming remake of West Side Story, of which she is also an executive producer.

Watch the teaser trailer for Maya and the Three below.