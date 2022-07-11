Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rhett & Link to Reprise GOOD MYTHICAL EVENING Livestream

Good Mythical Evening will premiere on September 1st, 2022 at 7:00pm PDT.

Jul. 11, 2022  

Mythical, the largest Creator-led entertainment studio, has announced their second livestream show Good Mythical Evening.

The one-night-only extravaganza of comedy and variety entertainment, based on Rhett & Link's wildly popular daily show Good Mythical Morning, looks to draw an even bigger crowd in 2022.

Mythical is setting the standard for large-scale livestream events. Mythical and Rhett & Link have partnered with the premium social live media platform Moment House to produce an expanded version this year, which in its 2021 debut sold over 70,000+ tickets.

Good Mythical Evening offers Rhett & Link fans a decidedly R-rated spin on the Good Mythical Morning variety show format, featuring cursing, drinking, and adult situations galore.

Good Mythical Evening will premiere on September 1st, 2022 at 7:00pm PDT. Mythical Society members - Rhett & Link's subscription service - will have early pre-sale access starting on Wednesday, July 13th at 3:00am PDT. General on sale to the public will begin on Friday, July 15th at 3:00am PDT.

Mythical is an Internet-first entertainment studio led by YouTube creators Rhett & Link. The company's owned/operated YouTube channels have amassed 76 million subscribers and 27 billion lifetime views, and its combined following on Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Snap, TikTok, and Twitter exceeds 52 million. Rhett & Link host the Internet's most popular daily show, Good Mythical Morning, now in its 10th year, which enjoys viewership comparable to the largest TV talk shows.

In 2019, Mythical closed the first M&A transaction in the Creator space by acquiring the Smosh comedy brand. In 2020, Mythical broadened its portfolio further by launching the culinary content brand Mythical Kitchen, and in 2022, the comparison-shopping companion site Sporked.com.

Across its core video business and ancillaries including podcasting, DTC apparel and grooming products, live touring, book publishing, branded content, and a subscription fan club, Mythical employs over 125 people.

Tickets are starting at $21.99 and can be purchased at goodmythicalevening.com.

