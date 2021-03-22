Relevé Entertainment Partners With Revelations Entertainment for HISTORY IN COLOR

Relevé Entertainment, an All3Media America Company, in partnership with Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary's Revelations Entertainment will develop and produce HISTORY IN COLOR, a premium docu-series that explores the contributions of African American trailblazers, disruptors and unknown heroes who rejected the status quo and changed the course of modern history. The news was announced by Revelations partners Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary and Dr. Holly Carter, Founder and CEO of Relevé Entertainment.

Each episode of HISTORY IN COLOR is directed by a leading African American icon and is their personal exploration of the lives of often-unknown people who blazed the trail for their career. Each episode will focus on a distinct discipline: Entertainment, Business, Science, Armed Forces, Education, Sports, and Faith. Morgan Freeman will direct the premier episode.

Dr. Holly Carter comments: "I'm really proud to bring this project to life. This pivotal time in history affords us a unique opportunity to give a platform to African American contributions that have long been overlooked"

According to Revelations partners, Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary: "We've been producing together for almost 25 years and have hundreds of fascinating subjects for this ongoing series. And it's well past time that we reveal these trailblazers' stories to a broader audience!"

