Reigning NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers Visit First Place Brooklyn Nets April 10th

On "NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by AT&T 5G," the first place Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving host the NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and Kyle Kuzma this Saturday, April 10, at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Curt Gowdy Media Award-winning commentator Mike Breen will provide commentary with ESPN NBA analysts Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson and reporter Rachel Nichols. The team will be on site in Brooklyn. Officiating expert Steve Javie will also join the telecast. Marc Kestecher will describe the action over the airwaves with analyst Jon Barry on ESPN Radio, where coverage begins at 8 p.m.

"NBA Countdown" will lead into "NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC" beginning at 8 p.m. Maria Taylor will host, with ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Ahead of the game, Nichols will interview Kevin Durant. Their conversation will air across platforms leading into the game.

"Hoop Streams PRIMETIME," ESPN's 30-minute digital NBA pre-game show, will stream on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App starting at 8 p.m. Cassidy Hubbarth will host with ESPN NBA analysts David Jacoby and Ramona Shelburne. The team will preview the game and interview special guests.

ESPN's Wednesday night NBA doubleheader tips off at 7:30 p.m. with the Nets hosting the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson. Mark Jones and Hall of Fame broadcaster Doris Burke will provide remote commentary, with reporter Malika Andrews on site. At 10 p.m., the league-leading Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell visit the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker with Dave Pasch on the call with Jackson.

Monday night doubleheader game action tips off on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. as the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid visit the DALLAS Mavericks and Luka Dončić. Breen will provide commentary on site alongside Van Gundy and Jackson, with Nichols reporting. Next, the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić visit the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry at 10 p.m. Jason Benetti and Richard Jefferson will provide remote commentary. This game is subject to blackouts in the San Francisco markets.

"SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith" will open pre-game coverage both nights at 7 p.m. on ESPN, featuring special guests and Smith's unique analysis and insight on the league.

"Hoop Streams" will lead into Wednesday's game action starting at 7 p.m. on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App, hosted by Christine Williamson, Gary Striewski and Treavor Scales. ESPN reporter and analyst Ros Gold-Onwude will join the show to preview the Pelicans vs. Nets match-up, along with NBA Twitter personality Shea Serrano who will talk about the landscape of the league and pop culture.

ESPN's "The Jump" continues to air weekdays at 3 p.m. hosted by Nichols with a rotating cast of high-profile analysts and reporters including Jefferson, Wojnarowski, Andrews, Shelburne, Chiney Ogwumike, Jackie MacMullan, Marc Spears, Kendrick Perkins, Jorge Sedano, Royce Young, Brian Windhorst, Monica Mct and Nick Friedell.

This week, ESPN.com launched its dedicated play-in tournament page, which includes storylines, projections and explanations of the rules for the 2021 play-in tournament. Also, this week, Bobby Marks, Kevin Pelton and Mike Schmitz rank the under-25 stars of the NBA based on future potential. On Wednesday, ESPN.com will dissect the art of the alley-oop. Additional NBA content, including this week's power rankings, is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

All NBA on ESPN and ABC NBA games are available to stream on the ESPN App.