Reese Witherspoon Will Lead and Produce Sci Fi Film PYROS for Netflix

Deadline reports that Reese Witherspoon will produce and star in Netflix's upcoming adaptation of the Thomas Pierce Science fiction short story. Simon Kinberg will also produce.

Witherspoon is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Elle Woods in the 2001 film Legally Blonde. Recently, she has starred alongside Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and more on HBO's Big Little Lies.

Pierce pens the script, which is based on a story he wrote last year for The New Yorker.

Tardy Man deals with a group of augmented people who are fitted with indestructible fire suits that are fused to their spines. They work for a corporation that recovers objects for wealthy people when their houses are burning. It is strictly forbidden for them to veer from their salvage missions, even when other humans are in danger. The protagonist decides to make an exception to this rule and that is the jumping off point.

