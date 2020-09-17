Reelz Packs October 2020 with Powerful Stories

Featuring the REELZ premiere of The Story of the Royals.

REELZ today announced new programming for October 2020 with new original specials and the REELZ premiere of The Story of THE ROYALS that captures the mystique of the monarchy as it hit dizzying new heights with the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. New original specials are led by Clint Eastwood: Hollywood Outlaw spotlighting the master storyteller whose movie career spans six decades and is marked by his own gritty brand of rogue artistry. The two-part Ted Bundy: The Survivors is a terrifying dive into one of the most murderous minds ever with the frightening stories from the women who faced Bundy and lived to tell about it. In Green River Killer: I Met My Sister's Killer Jenny Graham shares her story of meeting infamous serial killer Gary Ridgway in prison and hearing his unexpected confession about an unsolved case while Dating Game Killer: The Lost Victims examines the real lives impacted by Rodney Alcala whose haunting trove of photographs lays out his path of mayhem and murder. The Battle of Alcatraz shows the real story of the bloodiest and most violent prison breakout in Alcatraz history that included fatalities, explosives and a notorious prisoner turned hero as told by guards and inmates who survived the chaos. October premieres wrap with Croc Terror: Man Eating Monster about the true story of the largest crocodile ever captured that was more than 20 feet long and weighed 2,370 pounds and was suspected of eating villagers in a small fishing village in the Philippines.

"From a legendary movie icon and the real celebrities of the royal family to the macabre masterminds of true crime the stories in our October premieres are fascinating looks at some of the most famous and infamous people ever," said Steve Cheskin, SVP of Programming at REELZ. "We're also tapping into the enduring fascination surrounding wonders from the animal world with the story of a real life gigantic crocodile that took an entire village to capture."

October premieres begin with the story of a man whose hunger to fool, control and destroy was bottomless. On Saturday, October 3 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT it's the premiere of Ted Bundy: The Survivors with part 1 "Eyes of Evil" examining the roots of his rage with survivors sharing their powerful stories of being attacked by Bundy. Also making its premiere on Saturday, October 3 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT is Green River Killer: I Met My Sister's Killer about the life-changing events Jenny Graham experienced after meeting with serial killer Gary Ridgway in prison to ask him directly about the murder of her sister. Then on Saturday, October 10 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT it's the conclusion of Ted Bundy: The Survivors with part 2 "Ending the Evil" about Bundy being hunted down by authorities as the full scope of his horrific crimes comes into focus. The disarming nature Bundy displayed to lure his victims was a twisted tactic shared by serial killer Rodney Alcala who would charm young women posing as an aspiring photographer before brutally murdering them. The story of Alcala unravels in Dating Game Killer: The Lost Victims premiering Saturday, October 10 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT.

From the disturbing to the distinguished, October premieres continue with The Story of THE ROYALS making its REELZ premiere on Saturday, October 17 with all four hours airing back to back starting at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. With Meghan Markle becoming the first American to marry into the British royal family since 1937 intrigue surrounding the monarchy intensifies and The Story of THE ROYALS spotlights the global impact of this famous family. The following Saturday, October 24 marks the premiere of Clint Eastwood: Hollywood Outlaw at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT showing the stunning extend of his work in movies in front of and behind the camera that changed the rules of Hollywood. Many Eastwood movies featured themes of law and order which was something desperately needed in the real story seen in The Battle of Alcatraz which premieres Saturday, October 24 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT about the five fearsome prisoners who mounted a brutal attempt at escaping the infamous island prison that was so brazen it inspired movies from Burt Lancaster's The Birdman of Alcatraz to Nicolas Cage's The Rock. Closing out October premieres is Croc Terror: Man Eating Monster on Saturday, October 31 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT about the scary real story of the colossal crocodile named Lolong that despite being suspected of killing two people was captured and given sanctuary at a wildlife center.

Below are descriptions for October 2020* premieres listed in order of date and time:

Ted Bundy: The Survivors Part 1 "Eyes of Evil" Premieres Saturday, October 3 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. Part 2 "Ending the Evil" Premieres Saturday, October 10 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. He was a serial monster who seduced and killed with shocking depravity. He was a chameleon so deceptive that some experts estimate he charmed more than a hundred women to their cruel deaths with his reign of terror inspiring countless movies including American Psycho and Silence of the Lambs. But for all the women who were murdered there were a surprising number who got away through their own will power, sharp thinking and a stroke of luck. In this two-part special viewers will hear the jarring first-hand accounts of women who survived Bundy's attempt to assault and murder them including that of Karen Sparks who Bundy attacked and beat so severely she was unconscious in the hospital for 10 days. Viewers will also hear survivor accounts from Sandra Swartz and Rhonda Stapley who recount their experience with Bundy's twisted personality. Ted Bundy: The Survivors also explores Bundy's childhood from his days as an innocent paperboy to an admired high school athlete and budding attorney to becoming one of the most notorious mass murderers in American history. How did Bundy's story begin? Why did his crimes begin? Why wasn't he captured sooner? This special explores his amazing ability to cover his tracks and uncovers how he outwitted an army of investigators despite being identified by friends, colleagues and even his girlfriend. Ted Bundy: The Survivors features commentary from former King County detective Kathleen McChesney, Kevin Sullivan author of "The Bundy Murders", psychologist Dr. Sherry Ginn and crime writer Shirley Lynn Scott. Ted Bundy: The Survivors is produced by Hoff Productions.

Green River Killer: I Met My Sister's Killer Premieres Saturday, October 3 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT. Debra Estes was one of the youngest victims of serial killer Gary Ridgway who became known as the Green River Killer with a total of 49 confirmed murders (he confessed to 71). Years later Estes' sister Jenny Graham would meet with Ridgway in prison seeking answers trying to find a sense of peace and healing. Graham shares with viewers the chilling details from her four hour conversation with one of the most prolific serial killers ever including his shocking confession that may help solve a missing person case. While married Ridgway began murdering prostitutes and children throughout the 1980s and 1990s strangling his victims and discarding their bodies around Seattle and the Washington Green River. It wasn't until 2001 when the nefarious sociopath was connected by DNA evidence to the murders of four women. Viewers will hear from two former detectives on the Green River Task Force in Fae Brooks and Tom Jensen, Tomas Guillen author of "The Search for the Green River Killer" and Patty Eakes who served as a prosecutor in the case against Ridgway. Green River Killer: I Met My Sister's Killer is produced by AMS Pictures.

Dating Game Killer: The Lost Victims Premieres Saturday, October 10 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT. Rodney Alcala was a contestant who earned a date on the TV show The Dating Game in 1978 despite being a convicted rapist, registered sex offender and under investigation for multiple murders. Thankfully his date sensed something was off about the overly sly and dominant Alcala and she passed on the date. With estimates that run as high as 130 victims Alcala had a ruthless spree of murder, rape and sexual assault in the 1970s. Posing as a photographer he would lure young women by asking them to model before brutally killing them. During the investigation authorities in Seattle discovered a rented storage locker with more than 900 photographs taken by Alcala. Authorities are still connecting Alcala to cold cases through 120 photographs that were made public (most are too graphic for public release) after his trial in 2010 when he was sentenced to death. Since then 21 missing women have been accounted for through the online database. Crime author and radio show host Alan Warren takes viewers on journey through the public photographs and the case itself. Viewers will also hear from retired LAPD detective Steve Hodel who investigated Alcala's case, Bruce Barcomb brother of Alcala victim Jill Barcomb, Matt Murphy former Chief Deputy Attorney in Orange County, LA County Prosecutor Gina Satriano and Marianne Connely whose daughter was killed by Alcala. Dating Game Killer: The Lost Victims is produced by AMS Pictures.

The Story of THE ROYALS REELZ Premiere on Saturday, October 17 with at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. The Story of THE ROYALS asks the simple question: how exactly did we get here? How did an institution so rigidly built on ideas of hereditary succession come to welcome such a radically new identity to its ranks in the form of American former actress Meghan Markle? Jumping back to the early decades of the 20th century see the pivotal moments in the crown's history with a look at t he public and private lives of the contemporary royals featuring four generations of the royal family. Sharing their real stories of the globally famous family are Andrew Morton whose explosive "Diana: Her True Story" revealed Princess Diana's deep secrets, Lady Jane Rayne one of Queen Elizabeth's maids of honor for her coronation, Queen Elizabeth's former secretary Charles Anson and Patrick Jephson who was Princess Diana's former secretary among many others. The Story of THE ROYALS gives viewers a front row seat to how Markle found herself at the threshold of one of the world's most powerful families and radically changed the reflection of Kensington Palace to a more relatable image. The Story of THE ROYALS was produced for ABC by the television production division of Meredith Corporation.

Clint Eastwood: Hollywood Outlaw Premieres Saturday, October 24 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. Clint Eastwood is one of the most important figures in the history of entertainment. With a career spanning six decades he's acted in more than 50 movies, directed 41, produced 45 and even scored the music for 35. Clint Eastwood: Hollywood Outlaw chronicles the life of the prolific storyteller who straddled the worlds of big studio movie making and independent passion projects to make movies on his own terms. Even after a string of underperforming movies towards the late 1980s and at an age when most consider retirement Eastwood continued to take risks and his 1992 hit Unforgiven earned nine Academy Award(R) nominations including Best Actor along with wins for Best Picture and Best Director. Instead of calling it a career Eastwood went all in with a thunderous streak of directing successful movies including Mystic River, Million Dollar Baby, Flags of Our Fathers and Letters From Iwo Jima. Sharing their stories of working with Eastwood are Ryan Phillippe, Kevin Bacon and Paul Hauser along with Yves Belanger who worked as cinematographer on Eastwood movies The Mule and Richard Jewell. Viewers will also hear from Eastwood's son Kyle Eastwood, Marc Eliot author of "American Rebel: The Life of Clint Eastwood", Michael Goldman author "Clint Eastwood: Master Filmmaker at Work" and journalist and media critic Grae Drake. Clint Eastwood: Hollywood Outlaw is produced by AMS Pictures.

The Battle of Alcatraz Premieres Saturday, October 24 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. In a life and death chess match for freedom five desperate and notorious inmates risked their lives to escape the most secure prison in the world using stolen guns, hostages and an iron will to break out. Portrayed in THE MOVIES Brute Force and Six Against the Rock it's the most violent and widespread breakout in the history of Alcatraz. Over three days of torment, torture and chaos Eleven guards and inmates are injured while two guards and three inmates are killed. To quell the insurrection the U.S. military was brought in laying siege to the prison bombarding the cell house with grenades and mortar shells killing some inmates while forcing others back to their cells. The Battle of Alcatraz takes viewers inside the harsh prison walls during the 1946 uprising with first-hand accounts from former inmates and prison guards who witnessed the carnage and who shed light on a surprising turn of events when a convicted murderer steps in to help in an unbelievable way. The Battle of Alcatraz is produced by Hoff Productions.

Croc Terror: Man Eating Monster Premieres Saturday, October 31 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. In the sprawling wetlands of the Agusan Marsh in Bunawan Philippines a growing community lives and depends on the water that is also home to a monster predator swimming among them. After the tragic deaths of a child and a fisherman hunters are called in to track down the culprit which villagers say is a massive saltwater crocodile. What hunters eventually ensnare in their traps is a beast of epic proportions - a real life rival to the crocodiles that are depicted in movies including Lake Placid, Rogue and Primeval about supersized crocs that menace people. But instead of killing the beast Edwin Elorde, the former mayor of Bunawan, makes the call to spare its life and transport it to a special enclosure at the Bunawan Ecopark and Wildlife Reservation Center. Croc Terror: Man Eating Monster recounts the daring hunt and transport of the crocodile named "Lolong" after one of its original hunters with the shocking real footage of the crocodile which measured a jaw dropping 20.3 feet long and weighed 2,370 pounds making him the largest crocodile ever in captivity. Viewers will hear from Elorde and Lolong hunter Ronnie Sumiller sharing their experiences of the harrowing ordeal including relying on more than 100 villagers to bring the crocodile onto land and the startling moments when restraining ropes broke sending people fleeing for safety. Sharing his expert insight on crocodiles including Lolong is Florida State University Professor of Biological Sciences Greg Erickson. Croc Terror: Man Eating Monster is produced by Hoff Productions.

