Sep. 14, 2022  

Red Seed Films Announces Online Premiere Of FRANKIE & Film Festival Dates For THE BOTTOM

The award-winning Red Seed Films has announced the online premiere of FRANKIE and film festival screening dates for THE BOTTOM, the company's two inaugural short films.

Red Seed Films is an independent film production company whose stories focus on personal transformation, gender, and identity. Their aesthetic is visceral, vulnerable, and raw.

FRANKIE

Frankie, a non-binary trans person, crashes their ex-partner's men-only 12-step meeting, determined to be heard... no matter the cost. (10:32)

Written and Directed by James Kautz.

FRANKIE screened at the OSCAR and BAFTA qualifying festivals Raindance, Atlanta Film Festival and deadCenter Film Festival. It won Outstanding Narrative Short at Tallgrass and screened at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, among many others.

FRANKIE is now available to watch for free on Film Shortage at https://filmshortage.com/shorts/frankie.

View the FRANKIE trailer below:

The cast features Morgan Ruaidhrí O'Sullivan as Frankie, McCaleb Burnett, Richard Masur, Bhavesh Patel, Matthew Lawler and Jesse R. Tendler.

The production team includes Tommy Agriodimas (Cinematographer), Donna Madrigal (Editor), Deborah Maloney (Production Design), Matsy Stinson (Costumes), Mielle Ezra (Sound Mixer), Jesse R. Tendler (Producer), James Cole Jr. (Executive Producer) and Lisa Lewis (Creative Producer).

THE BOTTOM

At the edge of a mysterious lake, a reckoning between friends becomes a FIGHT FOR LIFE - as one man's MIND GAMES threatens the other's grip on reality. (8:35)

Directed by Morgan Ruaidhrí O'Sullivan and James Kautz. Screenplay by James Kautz.

THE BOTTOM's upcoming film festival screenings include the BAFTA qualifying Aesthetica Film Festival (London & Online) 11/1 - 11/30, Brooklyn Horror Fest 10/13 - 10/20, Tallgrass (Wichita & Online) 9/29 - 10/2, Cinefantasy (Brazil) 9/14 - 9/25, Buffalo International Film Festival (Buffalo & Online) 10/6 - 10/10, and FilmQuest (Utah & Online) 10/28 - 11/5. The film has screened at Dances with Films and Panic Fest, among many others.

View THE BOTTOM trailer below!

The cast features Alex Grubbs, James Kautz and Earl Rothfus.

The production team includes Tommy Agriodimas (Cinematographer), Donna Madrigal (Editor), Adam Bloch (Sound Mixer), Valentina Cimino (Producer) and Lisa Lewis (Creative Producer).

For more info on Red Seed Films visit https://redseedfilms.com. Check them out on IMDB at https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?companies=co0813987 follow on Instagram at @redseedfilms (https://www.instagram.com/redseedfilms).

James Kautz (he/him) is a multifaceted artist of stage and film, hailed by The New York Times as "fearless" and as "fiercely talented" by Time Out New York. James was the Founding Artistic Director of the award-winning, critical darling, Off Broadway theatre company, The AMORALISTS. As an actor, James has worked in television (HBO, CBS), theatre (Playwrights Horizons, Second Stage), independent films, web series, and voice-over. He is a graduate of NYU's Sight & Sound Filmmaking Program and has taught and directed in NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and The Atlantic Theater Company Acting School.

Morgan Ruaidhrí O'Sullivan (they/he) is an actor, director and writer, and an alum of The Governor's School for the Arts and The American Academy of Dramatic Arts; having graduated from both programs with honors, they went on to work with such theatre companies as The Pearl, The Amoralists, Project Theatre, and many more. They are a Creative Director of The Orange Avenue Project, a documentary-style endeavor that amplifies the voices of those who survived and were affected by the Pulse Massacre.

Together, James and Morgan are the founders of RED SEED FILMS, an independent film production company focusing on stories of personal transformation, gender, and identity. The company's award-winning inaugural short, FRANKIE, written and directed by James, starring and produced by Morgan, has been accepted into over two dozen film festivals, including OSCAR, BAFTA, and Canadian Film Award-qualifying festivals. Some of the most notable include Raindance, deadCenter Film Festival, Atlanta Film Festival and SCAD Savannah Film Festival. A second short, THE BOTTOM, co-directed by Morgan and James, has just begun its festival journey, and is already an official selection at Aesthetica and Dances With Films.

