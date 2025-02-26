Rachel Zegler & More Added to Oscars Presenters Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dave Bautista, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña and Rachel Zegler are set to present at the 97th Oscars. Hosted by Conan O’Brien, “The Oscars” will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the official live red-carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Joe Alwyn, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Cillian Murphy, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey and Bowen Yang. The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show leading up to the ceremony.

The 97th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

