Rachael Ray's MEALS IN MINUTES and GLOBAL SOUP KITCHEN Return in May

A+E Global Media’s partnership with RACHAEL RAY and Intentional Content’s Free Food Studios continues this spring with season two of "Global Soul Kitchen” featuring chef and best-selling author Deborah VanTrece and an all-new season of “Meals in Minutes” starring television personality, author, and philanthropist Rachael Ray.

“Meals in Minutes” premieres with back-to-back episodes Monday, May 26 at 9pm ET/PT followed by back-to-back episodes of “Global Soul Kitchen” at 10pm ET/PT on FYI, as part of A+E Networks’ Home.Made.Nation multi-platform lifestyle programming block.

Season two of “Global Soul Kitchen” joins chef and best-selling author Deborah VanTrece in THE KITCHEN as she brings more twists to her “global soul food” style of cooking, combining traditional Southern American dishes with influences from across the globe. In each half hour episode, VanTrece brings together bold flavors and unique inspirations to create memorable and delicious one-of-a-kind dishes. With recipes this season from Jamaican beef pot pie and black-eyed pea biryani to adobo ribs and duck schnitzel with sweet potato waffles, VanTrece whips up meals that are both familiar and unique.

Ahead of the season premiere of “Global Soul Kitchen” Rachael Ray’s “Meals in Minutes” returns for a third season. Viewers join Rachael in her kitchen where she demonstrates her creativity and flair while creating a complete meal in minutes. This season features dishes from comfort food to sophisticated entertaining fare including lamb and beef chorizo chili, Italian brisket, shrimp salad stuffed shells, and white bean soup.

“Global Soul Kitchen” is produced by Free Food Studios for A+E Global Media. Executive producers for Free Food Studios are Rachael Ray, Brian Flanagan, Anthony Amoia, and Sean Lee. Executive producers for A+E Global Media are Teri Kennedy and Jordan Harman. A+E Global Media holds worldwide distribution rights.

“Meals in Minutes” is produced by Free Food Studios for A+E Global Media. Executive producers for Free Food Studios are Rachael Ray, Brian Flanagan, Anthony Amoia, and Sean Lee. Executive producers for A+E Global Media are Teri Kennedy and Jordan Harman. A+E Global Media holds worldwide distribution rights.

Photo courtesy of FYI Network

