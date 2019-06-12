RUSSIAN DOLL Starring Natasha Lyonne Renewed For Second Season on Netflix

According to Deadline, the new Netflix original series RUSSIAN DOLL for a second season. The first season of Russian Doll follows a young woman named Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) on her journey as the guest of honor at a seemingly inescapable party one night in New York City.

Russian Doll is co-created by Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, who all serve as executive producers, with Headland and Lyonne as writers for the series. Additional cast include Greta Lee ("KTown"), Yul Vazquez ("Captain Phillips"), Tony Award-winner Elizabeth Ashley ("Ocean's 8") and Charlie Barnett ("Chicago Fire"). Golden Globe® winner and Academy Award® nominee Chloë Sevigny ("Lizzie"), SAG Award winner Dascha Polanco ("Orange is the New Black"), Brendan Sexton III ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"), Rebecca Henderson ("Appropriate Behavior"), Jeremy Bobb ("The Knick"), Ritesh Rajan ("Stitchers") and Jocelyn Bioh ("School Girls") also guest star.

The series is produced by Universal Television, Poehler's Paper Kite Productions, JAX Media and 3 Arts Entertainment. The series features an all-female writing and directing team. All episodes are directed by Jamie Babbit, Headland, and Lyonne.

Read more about the news from Deadline here!





