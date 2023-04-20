RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE: ALLSTARS 8 to Include Heidi N Closet, Kandy Muse & More; Queens Revealed

Paramount+ TODAY ru-vealed a legendary cast for the eighth season of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS, which begins streaming Friday, May 12 exclusively on the service with two all-new episodes. In this new season, 12 fan-favorite queens will return for a chance to compete for a spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame" along with a cash prize of $200,000.

Additionally, new episodes of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS: UNTUCKED will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, bringing viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate each week.

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS 8 Cast

The 12 queens returning to the runway in hopes of snatching the crown are:

Alexis Michelle (Season Nine)

Instagram: @AlexisMichelleOffical | Twitter: @AlexisLives

Curtain up! Light the lights! New York City's Alexis Michelle is ready to take the stage - again! This singing and dancing Broadway baby made it to the top five on season nine, and now she's ready for her encore - and to claim her spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame!

Darienne Lake (Season Six)

Instagram: @DarienneLake | Twitter: @DarienneLake

It's time to take another dip into the cool, refreshing waters of Darienne Lake! This pretty and witty comedy queen made a big SPLASH in season six, going all the way to the top four. Now, after a transformative weight loss journey, she's ready to show the world she's the fiercest queen of all!

Heidi N Closet (Season 12)

Instagram: @HeidiNCloset |Twitter: @HeidiNCloset

The blessed and highly favored Miss Congeniality of season 12, Heidi N Closet, is back to snatch the ALL STARS crown! This former small-town girl has hit the big time, and is ready to prove that she's got the ssssoft and ssssupple star power to take her all the way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Jaymes Mansfield (Season Nine)

Instagram: @JaymesMansfield | Twitter: @JaymesMansfield

Season nine's bubbly, blonde bombshell - Jaymes Mansfield - is bringing classic showbiz sparkle to ALL STARS! She's taken the internet by storm with her hilarious online beauty tutorials, and caused a commotion in "The B* Who Stole Christmas." Now she's got her sights on the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Jessica WILD (Season Two)

Instagram: @JessicaWild | Twitter: @JessicaWild88

From season two, it's the original golden child Jessica Wild. The lovable and talented Puerto Rican powerhouse is back to prove that she can sing, dance and crack your padded ass up! Baby, things are about to get Wild! Escándalo!

Jimbo ("Canada's Drag Race" Season One, "UK vs. the World" Season One)

Instagram: @JimboTheDragClown | Twitter: @JimboDragClown

What's big, bouncing and may be used as a floatation device? Canada's drag clown, Jimbo! This bodacious queen is stacked - with talent! And after gagworthy seasons on "Canada's Drag Race" and "UK vs. the World," she's ready to bring home the bologna. And a crown!

Kahanna Montrese (Season 11)

Instagram: @KahannaMontrese | Twitter: @KahannaMontrese

Did someone say "glow-up" from the floor up? Here comes Kahanna Montrese! This showgirl from Sin City has been wowing crowds at "RuPaul's Drag Race Live" in Las Vegas, and now she's doubling down on the ultimate jackpot - the ALL STARS crown!

Kandy Muse (Season 13)

Instagram: @TheKandyMuse | Twitter: @TheKandyMuse

The queen of the Badonka-donk Bronx is back to give you a sugar rush! After coming "this close" to winning the season 13 crown, the outspoken and outrageous Kandy Muse is ready to remind the world what "star quality" is all about!

LaLa Ri (Season 13)

Instagram: @MissLaLaRi | Twitter: @MissLaLaRi

Season 13's fierce fan favorite is back to bag a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame! Can this former Miss Congeniality prove that nice girls finish first? Get ready for the LaLa Ri Experience 2.0!

Monica Beverly Hillz (Season Five)

Instagram: @MonicaBHillz | Twitter: @MonicaBHillz

Monica Beverly Hillz made herstory on season five when she shared her truth on the mainstage. Now, the trans trailblazer is back to serve face and fashion on her way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame. 9021-OMG!

Mrs. Kasha Davis (Season Seven)

Instagram: @MrsKashaDavis | Twitter: @MrsKashaDavis

There's always time for ... Mrs. Kasha Davis! Season seven's international celebrity housewife and Drag Story Hour hostess is here to turn a new page and demonstrate that reading - and kindness - are fundamental!

Naysha Lopez (Season Eight)

Instagram: @NayshaLopez | Twitter: @NayshaLopez

Hola, the beauty is back! Chicago's hardest-working pageant queen, Naysha Lopez, is ready for the biggest contest of them all! Gone too soon from season eight, this gorgeous glamazon - and former Miss Continental - will thrill drag fans all over again!

The ALL STARS Queen ru-veal launched exclusively on the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE YouTube channel, via a YouTube Premiere. Following the launch, additional content, including Meet the Queens, will go live across the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube accounts.

Fans can also catch up on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS season seven for free beginning May 12 on Pluto TV. Viewers can relive and revisit their favorite moments on Pluto TV's Paramount+ Picks channel, Pluto TV Celebrity as well as on-demand. Pluto TV is available anywhere you stream - across all major mobile, CTV and web devices.

For more information on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS and up-to-date news, go here. Join the conversation by using #DragRace and #AllStars8 and follow the official accounts on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS: UNTUCKED is produced by MTV and World of Wonder.