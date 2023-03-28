Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ROYAL CRACKERS Renewed For Season Two on Adult Swim

ROYAL CRACKERS Renewed For Season Two on Adult Swim

The first three episodes of “Royal Crackers” will debut Sunday, April 2 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and the next day on HBO Max.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Leading into the premiere of Adult Swim's newest animated comedy Royal Crackers this Sunday, Adult Swim announced TODAY that it has ordered a second season of the series. The new half-hour comedy created by and starring Jason Ruiz follows the Hornsby family as they vie for control of their once-successful cracker company.

"Television has done a great job exploring how families clash over the fate of oil, media or cattle empires, but until now, no one has had the courage to address the savory snack food industry," explained Michael Ouweleen, President of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network.

"We're all super grateful Adult Swim gave us the chance to tell more stories about our characters," added Ruiz. "And if you can't wait to see what happens in season two, then buckle your seatbelts for season one."

Royal Crackers was once the KING of snacks, but the empire is crumbling. When THE FAMILY patriarch, tyrannical company founder Theodore Hornsby Sr. ends up in a "super coma," the rest of the Hornsbys will take their lack of talent and business acumen and try to make Royal Crackers the success it once was.

To highlight the series launch, Adult Swim constructed a billboard that's as unusual and unstable as the Hornsby family's company. Made completely of crackers, the billboard is currently available to see for a limited time on Atlanta's Beltline at 750 Ponce De Leon Pl NE #1. Go behind the scenes with Adult Swim to bring to life the Hornsby family's unconventional attempt at marketing HERE.

"Royal Crackers" stars Andrew Santino ("Dave"), Jessica St. Clair ("Veep," "American Housewife," "The Deep Dive" podcast), David Gborie ("Exploding Kittens," "All Fantasy Everything" podcast), Emmy winner Maile Flanagan ("Jakers! The Adventures of Piggley Winks," "Naruto," "Not Dead Yet") and Fred Tatasciore ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal"). Ruiz serves as executive producer along with Seth Cohen ("The Last Man on Earth"). The series is produced by Titmouse.

The first three episodes of "Royal Crackers" will debut Sunday, April 2 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and the next day on HBO Max. New episodes will premiere weekly Sunday at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Video: Peacock Shares SHOOTING STARS First Look Photo
Video: Peacock Shares SHOOTING STARS First Look
Shooting Stars, based on the book by LeBron James and the Pulitzer Prize winning author of Friday Night Lights, Buzz Bissinger, is the inspiring origin story of a basketball superhero, revealing how LeBron James and his childhood friends become the #1 high school team in the country. Watch the new video now!
Video: Watch the DRAG RACE ESPAÑA Season Three Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the DRAG RACE ESPAÑA Season Three Trailer
The third season of “Drag Race España” is out of this world! Supremme de Luxe returns as host, joined by returning judges Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi, and Ana Locking. “Drag Race España” is a World of Wonder and Atresmedia Televisión production in collaboration with Buendía Estudios. Watch the video trailer now!
Zendaya to Receive Cinemacon Star of the Year Award Photo
Zendaya to Receive Cinemacon Star of the Year Award
Zendaya will receive this year’s CinemaCon® Star of the Year Award. Zendaya will be presented with this special honor at the Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony taking place on the evening of Thursday, April 27, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and hosted by official presenting sponsor The Coca-Cola Company.

From This Author - Michael Major


The Smashing Pumpkins Announce 2023 North American 'The World Is a Vampire' TourThe Smashing Pumpkins Announce 2023 North American 'The World Is a Vampire' Tour
March 28, 2023

The Smashing Pumpkins, today announced their 26-date North American THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, the tour is set to start on Friday, July 28 at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The tour will feature special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons as support on various dates.
Andrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs & More Join Third TROLLS Movie MusicalAndrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs & More Join Third TROLLS Movie Musical
March 28, 2023

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake will return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together. The new film will also feature Andrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs, Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer, Zooey Deschanel, RuPaul Charles, and more. Watch the trailer video for the new film now!
Dolo Tonight & MICO Share Playful New Single 'Do Better'Dolo Tonight & MICO Share Playful New Single 'Do Better'
March 28, 2023

He shares a new single with friend and collaborator, MICO, titled “Do Better” -- an indie-pop tune with dreamy guitars and upbeat energy juxtaposed with a dark storyline. Painting the picture of a man who negotiates with the devil, Dolo and MICO swap verses taking on the distinct POV’s of each character.
Tech Metal Savants HAMMERHEDD Announce 2023 Summer Tour DatesTech Metal Savants HAMMERHEDD Announce 2023 Summer Tour Dates
March 28, 2023

HAMMERHEDD will embark on their most extensive US touring run to date! The band is honored to join forces with modern American thrash metal luminaries HAVOK and TOXIC HOLOCAUST on their upcoming summer tour. The fraternal Kansas City-based outfit will hit the road on the strength of their new sophomore album, ‘Nonetheless’.
Homeschool (Tom D'Agustino) Announces New EP & Shares 'Loving You To Death' SingleHomeschool (Tom D'Agustino) Announces New EP & Shares 'Loving You To Death' Single
March 28, 2023

D'Agustino announces the upcoming release of a long-awaited brand new EP entitled Just Now, via all DSPs. As a follow-up to the EP's first track and lead single 'Bound To Be,' which documents D'Agustino's burgeoning sense of self, now finds the release of another new track entitled 'Loving You To Death.
share