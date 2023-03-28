ROYAL CRACKERS Renewed For Season Two on Adult Swim

Leading into the premiere of Adult Swim's newest animated comedy Royal Crackers this Sunday, Adult Swim announced TODAY that it has ordered a second season of the series. The new half-hour comedy created by and starring Jason Ruiz follows the Hornsby family as they vie for control of their once-successful cracker company.

"Television has done a great job exploring how families clash over the fate of oil, media or cattle empires, but until now, no one has had the courage to address the savory snack food industry," explained Michael Ouweleen, President of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network.

"We're all super grateful Adult Swim gave us the chance to tell more stories about our characters," added Ruiz. "And if you can't wait to see what happens in season two, then buckle your seatbelts for season one."

Royal Crackers was once the KING of snacks, but the empire is crumbling. When THE FAMILY patriarch, tyrannical company founder Theodore Hornsby Sr. ends up in a "super coma," the rest of the Hornsbys will take their lack of talent and business acumen and try to make Royal Crackers the success it once was.

To highlight the series launch, Adult Swim constructed a billboard that's as unusual and unstable as the Hornsby family's company. Made completely of crackers, the billboard is currently available to see for a limited time on Atlanta's Beltline at 750 Ponce De Leon Pl NE #1. Go behind the scenes with Adult Swim to bring to life the Hornsby family's unconventional attempt at marketing HERE.

"Royal Crackers" stars Andrew Santino ("Dave"), Jessica St. Clair ("Veep," "American Housewife," "The Deep Dive" podcast), David Gborie ("Exploding Kittens," "All Fantasy Everything" podcast), Emmy winner Maile Flanagan ("Jakers! The Adventures of Piggley Winks," "Naruto," "Not Dead Yet") and Fred Tatasciore ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal"). Ruiz serves as executive producer along with Seth Cohen ("The Last Man on Earth"). The series is produced by Titmouse.

The first three episodes of "Royal Crackers" will debut Sunday, April 2 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and the next day on HBO Max. New episodes will premiere weekly Sunday at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the trailer here: